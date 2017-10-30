WNYBAC’s 3rd Annual Liquor & Letterpress Fundraising Event

Each year, Western New York Book Arts Center (WNYBAC) hosts a fundraiser that is part party and part artisan demonstration. For anyone that is into the old world art of printing, this is something that you’re going to want to attend. Not only will there be food and drinks by Fat Bob’s, including signature cocktails made with local spirits, there will also be letterpress demos on the center’s antique printing presses. Not to mention live music, a 50/50 split, and art and basket raffles. Community Beer Works and Savory Sips will also be on hand, rounding out the assortment of libations.
Guests are encouraged to participate and create an assortment of hand-printed ephemera to take home. Let’s get type-faced!
WNYBAC has become an essential cultural amenity in the heart of downtown Buffalo. The studio seconds as a gallery, and as a working museum, all dedicated to the art of letterpress and screenprinting. Come support this incredible cultural asset, and learn a few things at the same time.
3rd Annual Liquor & Letterpress Fundraising Event
Saturday, November 4, 2017
6 PM – 9 PM
Western New York Book Arts Center 468 Washington Street Buffalo, New York 14203
Find Tickets – wnybookarts.org | Or call WNYBAC 716-348-1430
$40 a person or $65/pair