WNY Local Restaurant Week 2017 – Why Not Try Tokyo II?

The biannual WNY Local Restaurant Week is upon us once again. That means that it’s time to try a new restaurant, and we have the perfect suggestion for you.

This time, we’re here to tell you that Tokyo II has some of the finest sushi around. We’re not kidding. It has become a real go-to for a few members of the Buffalo Rising crew. The fish is always fresh, there are plenty of selections to choose from, and the sushi/sashimi pieces are bountiful. For the buck, it’s a solid sushi experience, plus, if you’re lucky, the sushi chef sometimes throws us a bone. On numerous visits he has made a special plate for us, on the house. We have also discovered that if we call ahead, they will have select ocean delicacies on-hand for us, such as toro, uni, and others. Talk about customer service!

We’re big fans of this place for a lot of reasons. We like the sushi bar atmosphere, the servers are very sweet, and there’s really good sushi and hot sake. We’re not sake snobs – we drink it hot. Some places will only offer the good filtered/unfiltered stuff, served cold. That’s great for those who enjoy their sake like a fine wine, but we’d rather have it served up piping hot. For us it’s a comforting thing.

Tokyo II also has hibachi grills, where Japanese chefs prepare food right in front of the customers. This is great fun for families, or those who are out celebrating birthdays.

There’s no better time than Local Restaurant Week to give this place a try (see here). It’s consistently great when it comes to the sushi. We can’t attest to the hibachi, but there are always people seated at the grills, which bodes well for the non-seafood side of the operation.

Tokyo II Seafood and Steakhouse | 2236 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-877-2688 | Facebook

Visit www.localrestaurantweek.co m to view all of the participating restaurants.