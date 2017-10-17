Witches Ball | A High-Fashion Horror Event

The 5th Annual Halloween Masquerade hosted by Buffalo Rising is back @ Statler City on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The Witches Ball is a high-fashion horror event featuring dozens of local artists, musicians, and performers. Guests are encouraged to dress up, or be subjected to a hoard of zombies. Group and couple costumes are encouraged!

2017 is set to be the biggest Witches Ball to date. We’re adding a VIP section on the mezzanine level overlooking the central courtyard, where guests will have access to a custom made Champagne Cloud, Bootleg Bucha cocktails, open bar (see details below), and hors d’oeuvres. It’s the perfect Halloween getaway for those who want to dance in the clouds.

This will be the first year that the event will feature a silent disco. There will also be scores of wandering acts, and roaming pop-up dance troupes. This massive Halloween escapade will literally take over Statler City in 2017, with over eight performance spaces and five separate event stages. Some event highlights include:

Silent Disco by SE² Silent Disco

Dames of the Dead, our exclusive Halloween-themed band Walk the Haute Horror Black Carpet, and get a free professional photo taken by Living in the Buff Studio. All photos will be uploaded LIVE to The @WitchesBallBuffalo Facebook page and automatically entered into our Virtual Costume Contest. The virtual contest will once again be hosted by Adam Boyd & Playboy model Ashley Noel, along with a panel of judges. Winners will be announced on Halloween. Start planning those costumes.

There’s more to see and do than ever before. With last year’s focus on dancing, this year we focused on exploring, as well as nonstop dancing: the event has added dozens of roaming acts, dancers, pop-up dancers, as well as scheduled stage shows. With non-stop DJ music (zero interruptions), and dedicated stages for performances. There will also be plenty of featured bands throughout the night.

New this year is the Rust Belt Red Light District, which will add a voyeuristic element to the affair. From burlesque to drag to breakdancing, there’s something for everyone. Not to mention the dazzling three floors of Statler City mayhem, showcasing professional magic acts at the former Rendezvous side bar (subterranean art deco lair).

This year, for the first time ever, we have a VIP Lounge, sponsored by Bootleg Bucha located on the mezzanine level of the Statler, overlooking the main courtyard. VIP ticket ($120) includes four hours of open bar from 8:00 p.m. to Midnight, along with hors d’oeuvres, as well as a never before seen attraction, the Champagne Cloud. As a VIP guest, you’ll have a bird’s eye view onto the Witches Ball. Perch yourself for the night, or fly through the rooms! It’s up to you.

Line-Up:

Musicians

Ultraviolet | C.O. Jones | Tommy Z | Slyboots | Lazy Ass Destroyer | Angry Soil | Dave Wasik | Dames of the Dead (an exclusive Witches Ball Band)

DJs

Sunglasses Mike | Heavy Brain (Live) | Ted Hawkins | Kyle Moody | Charlie Abbott | Milk | Criminal Sound | Potent J | Matka | Superstar DJ Slobbanozzle | Tobbio | Jonathan Allday Lay | Nate Howell

Silent Disco

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – DJ Redubulous

9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. – DJ Scafetta

Dancers

Fleuron Rouge | Foxy Diamondz | Donna Rose (Burlesque) | Random Ninjaz | Buffalo Aerial Dance | BDA Dancers

Artists

MaddGrafix Art Gallery | Magician Joe Maxwell (8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.) | Rust Belt Red Light District by Primrose Path Boutique & Dakota Darling | Dragged Out by Jayme Coxx | Balloon Brothers, Joe Mock (9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.) | Maritzalyn Mercado | PLUS, another fabulous art creation by Melissa Campbell | Hell’s Harlots | Amber Dextrous | The Gennies | Brittany LaBella

Haunt Experiences

Mason Winfield | WNY Paranormal Society | Ivy Rivera’s Psychic Academy | Terror Technologies | Vintage Hearse | Dark Labyrinth Entertainment | Extraordinary Arts | Psychic Medium – Miss Kitty | The Seven One Six Sideshow by Maddtat2

Food Trucks

The Great Foodini | Mineo & Sapio Street Eats

Black Carpet | Virtual Costume Contest

Photography by Living in the Buff

VIP Lounge

Bootleg Bucha | Champagne Cloud

Sponsors

Event Host: Buffalo Rising

VIP Sponsor: Bootleg Bucha

Event Sponsors: Seek Axiom | MaddGrafix | MaddTat2 | Primrose Path Boutique | Maritzalyn Mercado

Official event photography and videography by: Living in the Buff | Photography By Nico | Buffalo Branded | Seek Axiom (lead image)

Witches Ball | A High-Fashion Horror Event

Saturday, October 28, 2017

7pm to 1am

21+

Statler City | 107 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202

Multiple bars and bathrooms

Click here for ticket information. Also see Facebook group page, and the Facebook event page.

PHOTO GALLERY:

2016 event photos

Lead photo by Seek Axiom