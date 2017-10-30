Wing Kings set to open on Elmwood

In a couple of weeks, Elmwood Avenue will have a new wing experience. Wing Kings will be opening at 484 Elmwood Avenue, former home of Erbert & Gerbert’s. Wing Kings’ original location is at 1281 Hertel Avenue. Owner/operator Jeremy Jones says that he is close to opening the new location, which, as the name suggests, specializes in serving up “the best wings in town”.
Along with the original style, Wing Kings also prepares a wide variety of flavored wings, including Jamaican jerk, lemon pepper, General Tso’s, honey garlic Cajun, Sriracha, peanut butter and jelly, Garlic parmesan, loganberry, cinnamon toast crunch, Nutella, and Chiavetta’s.
Aside from the wide assortment of wings, the restaurant also serves up burgers, fingers, and desserts. Sides include green string beans, pastelillos, and baked mac ‘n cheese. Wing Kings has managed to find a solid niche on Hertel, and plans on cultivating a similar following on Elmwood.
Wing Kings | 484 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook