If you’ve been looking for an insightful way to understand the black struggle as it relates to modern day America, you might want to pick up a new book by author Jason Bost, who was born in WNY. White Nigger: The Struggles and Triumphs Growing up Bi-Racial in America recounts the conflicts that Bost went through growing up, being alienated by both blacks and whites, depending on his set of circumstances throughout his life stations. This is all too common of a tale, even in today’s ‘more open minded’ society. It’s a story of growing up in a bi-racial America, trying to find a place to fit in… a place that is welcoming for a person’s abilities and ideals… a place where aspirations and dreams are not stunted due to the color of a person’s skin.

Book discussion topics: race in America; crime and rehabilitation; higher education; law school; entertainment industry; hip hop; African American culture; motivation and inspiration.

This is the subject matter that so many have struggled with for years. Living in a racially segregated city is unacceptable. Yes, Buffalo still has some racial issues to confront. At the same time, seeing the West Side transition into an ethnic melting pot over the last few years, with the influx of the refugee population, has been one of our foremost underlying success stories. This movement will help to bring about greatness for Buffalo once again. It’s so exciting to a see parts of the city flourish, where the black and white lines have essentially dissolved into a multi-ethnic fabric that is welcoming no matter a person’s origin.

Buffalo still has a long way to go, although the interconnected sparks have been ignited. But for author Jason Bost who grew up in WNY, the hope of unity between races was not even a remote thought back in the day.

Autobiographical book exploring the life of the author as he takes you from teenage fatherhood, high school dropout and convicted drug dealer, to successful entertainment industry executive, eventual law school graduate, and college professor.

In his younger years, Bost grew up impoverished, in a predominantly white neighborhood. He was ostracized of course. He then moved to the inner city, where he was no longer called “nigger’. Instead, he was called “white boy” by those of color. It was then that he turned to the streets, where throughout this mind f*#k journey, Bost witnessed the murders of friends and family members. After making poor decisions early on in life, including drug dealing that led to run-ins with the law, Bost ultimately went on to escape from the madness and launch a successful career in the music industry. He went on to win Grammy Awards, and garner numerous Gold, Platinum and Diamond records throughout his music management career.

Bost represented clients on projects with Jay-Z, Beyonce, Usher, Mos-Def, Kanye West, Carl Thomas, Ja-Rule, Lil Wayne, DJ Premier, and many others as well as projects appearing on HBO (Def Poetry Jam), Comedy Central (Dave Chappelle Show, Ali G Show), as well as Grammy award winning and nominated projects, Emmy award nominated projects, numerous RIAA certified Diamond, Platinum and Gold recordings and many others.

Bost’s book sets out to show us that anything can be accomplished, no matter the racially charged roadblocks that are presented, or the poor decisions that are made as a result.

