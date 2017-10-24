What do you want to ask your Common Council representative?

So often, Buffalo Rising readers ask us to find out information pertaining to various Common Council districts. Typically, the best way to get that information is to go directly to the respective councilperson. Each district has its own set of issues, which is why the job of councilperson is so important. From lack of bike lanes to problems with absentee landlords, there’s a lot to look out for, and it all starts with getting Common Council onboard with solving problems and running with initiatives.
Coming up, Buffalo Rising writer Mike Billoni will be sitting down with each of our Common Council representatives, and we are requesting that readers submit questions that pertain to their own councilpersons. Mike will then interview all of the city officials, in order to get those questions answered. If you’re not sure which council district you live in, refer to this map.
Please send all questions to nnussbaumer@buffalorising.com. Enter “Common Council Questions” into the subject box. Also, be sure to state which Common Council person the question/s should be directed towards. As soon as we have enough solid questions to run with, Mike will sit down with:
- Darius G. Pridgen – Council President, Ellicott District
- Christopher P. Scanlon – President Pro Tempore, South District
- David A. Rivera – Majority Leader, Niagara District
- Joel P. Feroleto – Delaware District
- Richard A. Fontana – Lovejoy District
- David A. Franczyk – Fillmore District
- Joseph Golombek, Jr. – North District
- Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr. – Masten District
- Rasheed Wyatt – University District