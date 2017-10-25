Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Walk For Our Park

Guided Walk in Historic, Threatened Delaware Park

On Sunday, October 29 at 2pm, Olmsted Park historian Jim Mendola will lead a 1 ½ mile walk from the Delaware Park meadow to the Buffalo History Museum. The point of the free walk is to show just how much damage New York State’s Department of Transportation’s freeway #198 has caused. We are all aware that the freeway has ripped a historic Olmsted park right down the middle, that much is crystal clear. How clear? Check out this video – halfway through watching, you will hopefully understand.

Now, it’s time to Walk For Our Park, to truly understand the devastating impact that the freeway has had on Frederick Law Olmsted’s carriage drive and pathways. We now have a chance to right this horrific wrong. Delaware Park was named one of the Great Places in America by the American Planning Association. Can you imagine if we could stitch the park back together?

“[Olmsted’s carriage drive] was the premier anchor of Olmsted’s original park and parkway system for Buffalo, which connected all neighborhoods. The NYS DOT has shredded that connection.” – Jim Mendola

Walk For Our Park

When: 2pm, Sunday, October 29, 2017

Free

Where: Meet at parking lot in Delaware Park at Parkside Avenue and Agassiz Circle entrance, across from Medaille College.

Who: Led by Olmsted Park historian, Jim Mendola. Free and open to all.

www.facebook.com/SaveOurParksBflo

Learn more: New York Times

