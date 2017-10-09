Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Voodoo Gumbo Fest at The Terrace

Oh boy, it’s time to chow down on some gumbo. And what better place to do it than The Terrace, where the proprietors are extensively versed in the delicious dynamics of this coveted Creole feast fare. Get your taste buds ready for “Voodoo Gumbo Fest” at The Terrace!

This October, Friday the 13th, The Terrace at Delaware Park, New Belgium Brewing, and MaddTat2 present a culinary competition featuring the following restaurants: ToutantShango Bistro & Wine BarFat Bob’s SmokehousemergeDick and Jenny’sColter Bay BuffaloLiberty HoundThe Terrace at Delaware Park, and The Moor Pat.

The “Big Easy” is upon us, with a Halloween bash twist. The event includes live music, dancing, costumes, drinks and… gumbo of course. Lots and lots of gumbo. 

Awards will be given for “Best Gumbo Buffalo”, “Most Creative Gumbo”, and “Crowd Favorite Gumbo”.

Featuring Live Music by:

Terry Sullivan and The Jumpers

With Special Guest: The Gennies

Fire Dancing Performances by Pyromancy

  • Tap Takeover from New Belgium Brewing
  • Madd Tattoo’s Zombie Bar
  • New Orlean’s classic drinks, such as Hurricanes, Zombies, and the Bourbon Street heavy hitter, the Hand Grenade.

Voodoo Gumbo Fest at The Terrace

Friday, October 13, 2017

6 PM – 10 PM

The Terrace at Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, New York 14222

Tickets are free but pre-registration is requested – see Facebook event.

Guests to the event can buy doubloons for $3 each, which is good for one small gumbo. Beer, wine, and cocktails will be available at one of two cash bars.

