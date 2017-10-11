Vintage Pin Up Hair and Makeup Workshops with Mistress J Kiss

Back in July I posted on Buffalo Burlesque Studio’s success in finding a new home (see here). Since that time, studio operator Jamie “Mistress J Kiss” Doktor has been busy. First, she held a grand opening celebration, and then she got down to business by offering an assortment of dance classes. Now that she has settled in, Mistress J Kiss is hosting a variety of retro beauty classes including the highly anticipated Vintage Pin Up Hair and Makeup Workshops.
The world needs more pin ups.
The pin up scene is hot. From the hot rod cars to the pole dancing craze, the pin-up look is very popular these days. But looking like a pin up is not easy. Take it from the pros. It takes a lot of practice getting done up right. Thankfully, there are the Mistress Js of the world who are here to make it easier for you to make the transition from everyday working stiff to glamorous man killer.
Learn how to:
- Apply the perfect red lip
- Wing the eyeliner
- Get that fresh rosy glow
- Hair workshops – full set and brush out, authentic victory rolls
Whether you’re interested in participating in a Vintage Pin Up Hair and Makeup Workshop for fun, or as a lifestyle choice, there are plenty of classes to choose from. Stay tuned to buffaloburlesquestudio.com, or check out The Buffalo Burlesque Studio Facebook page.
Also, see the upcoming schedule below: