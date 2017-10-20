Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Update: Carr Trial Date Set

2 Comments

Darryl Carr, the owner of record of the Mugridge Steam Bakery Building at 110 South Park Avenue in the Cobblestone Historic District, was back in Housing Court yesterday, the third court case the City has brought against Carr for the property.

Built in 1852, the Mugridge building is the oldest in the Cobblestone Historic district, and has been owned by Carr for ten years. He has proposed eliminating the building code violations on this building and a neighboring historic structure by eliminating the buildings themselves. He has attempted, through the Housing Court and Preservation Board, to demolish the structures to no avail. He has failed to adequately repair or maintain the properties, to the frustration of many. Some court-ordered mothballing work was done last year but the City’s new court case says Carr has not completed the work necessary to stabilize or maintain the buildings.

Carr reportedly wants the buildings demolished to construct a high-rise hotel on the site. No one has seen these plans and many suspect he is only interested in adding parking to the parking-saturated district.

At the hearing, Milbrand stated that plans for 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are in the “planning” stage and financing is being worked on. Judge Carney asked when the plans and financing is expected to be completed to which Mr. Milbrand answered, “mid-winter.”

It was not clear what plans were being referred to, however, Judge Carney asked the inspector representing the City, “Which plans are these? For the sixty-story building?” The inspector replied, “I think it’s seventy stories now.” An apparent expression of doubt from the City that any solid plans are in place or will materialize in the future.

There was some back-and-forth between the attorney and the inspector when the City asked for a trial date. The attorney referenced the Mothballing Agreement with the City, which the inspector was using as grounds for his request that this case goes to trial. Mr. Milbrand appealed to Judge Carney, but the Judge stated that a trial would determine if the Mothballing Agreement is being violated. A March 15, 2018 date was set, which allows for the dubious plans and financing to be put in place “mid-winter”.

Stop the madness.

  • Louis Tully

    I’ll just leave this here. From August 2015…

    http://buffalonews.com/2015/08/06/court-orders-13500-in-fines-for-owner-of-deteriorated-cobblestone-building/

    Highlights:
    “Basically, it’s been a long, drawn-out case. We’re going to have closure pretty soon,” Carr said afterward.

    On Thursday, Judge Patrick M. Carney, appearing to run out of patience,
    fined owner Darryl Carr the maximum $13,500, or $1,500 for each of the
    nine building code violations, at 110 South Park Ave. The fines are due
    Nov. 19, by which time Carr said he should have a redevelopment proposal
    ready to submit to the city’s Planning Board, so it is possible he may
    not have to pay up.

    “I do have a redevelopment plan in place, but these things don’t happen
    overnight,” continued Carr, who has owned the building since 2009.

    Milbrand said, “Now we have financial backing; we have the right architects, we want to move forward.”

  • Flyguy2pt0

    March 15th…giving this structure another winter to go through in its current state. Was this date conveniently set by the court thinking mother nature will take it down over the next few months? Seems odd this festering issue gets dragged out until March. As for a high rise hotel IF one is truly the goal why not see about carving out a piece of that giant surface parking lot at the corner of South Park and Mississippi right across from Cobblestone? Enter into some sort of cost share with the City, Key bank Center to incorporate a parking deck into the plans as well.

    This structure is within the Cobblestone Historic District and the block is really the only mostly intact remnant of that district. You lose this one and there really isnt much left to hang your hat on. Years ago groups of volunteers spent time helping reconstruct those cobblestone roads down there. Would think there ought to be some proactive efforts to bring said hotel to fruition if one is truly intended while saving this historic structure down there. It certainly is a significant contributing element to that district. Waiting over the winter until March makes me question just how much our courts and powers that be really care. This has dragged on long enough.