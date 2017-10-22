Unexpected Art

Buffalo is benefiting greatly from a number of new murals that are being painted/applied around town. Most of the murals can be found in high profile commercial districts such as Hertel and Main Street. It seems as if every week we’re seeing a new piece added to the city’s public art fabric.

If we stop to think about public art, we might think about a sculpture in Delaware Park, or a lit projection at Canalside, but rarely do we think about what individual home owners can do to elevate the public art scene. Take, for example, this garage door installation that was painted earlier today (work in progress) on the West Side by muralists Vinnie Alejandro and Mark Madden (past elements were added by Chuck Tingley and Ogre). It’s not often that one comes across a mural of this nature at a private residence, which is funny when you stop to consider it. A blank garage door is the perfect canvas for this type of art application.

There are a couple of garage door works of art around town. This is not something that is common place however. Conducting a Google image search, there are a lot of great ideas for garage works of art. Most are simply prefab applications, but there are a number that have been hand painted by artists, which makes them that much more expressive and interesting.

A mural on a garage door can add a lot of vibrancy and fun to a neighborhood. Especially a neighborhood that is on the Garden Walk trail. Installing a mural is also a great way to support the local artists, who always appreciate getting a chance to work on larger canvases that are visible by passersby. To get in touch with Vinny and Mark, send an email to Vinny – mcspik1@gmail.com. He can set you up with a wide array of artists who can help to make your artistic vision become a reality.