UberEATS releases stats on local food trends.

UberEATS has been in business in Buffalo for one month now. Since that time, the company has been tracking all of its orders, and compiling the data. Now, UberEATS has released the initial statistics, which tells a story of Buffalo’s food preferences, when it comes to delivery. The third-party delivery service also tracked the most popular day for food delivery, as well as the time of day that most customers order.
Eaters in Buffalo love their Mexican food! The 5 most ordered items are:
Tacos
Burritos
Chicken Fingers
Subs
Nachos
The most popular day to order is Sundays, and the most popular time is 8-9pm.
