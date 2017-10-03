Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Truck or Treat @ Larkin Square

As if food trucks @ Larkin Square weren’t enough of a treat, stop down on Friday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the annual “Truck or Treat” event.

This free annual fun and food-filled Halloween celebration is back with numerous food trucks, live music, spooky costumes, and more. With something to offer for the whole-family, attendees are encouraged to dress up in their “Halloween best.”

Click here for the Facebook event page where music and entertainment will be announced soon.

Friday, October 27
5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Larkin Square

Costumes are encouraged.

Free parking is located in our event lot located off Hydraulic Street. Handicap parking is available in a dedicated lot at Seneca and Emslie Sts.

