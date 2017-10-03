Truck or Treat @ Larkin Square

As if food trucks @ Larkin Square weren’t enough of a treat, stop down on Friday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the annual “Truck or Treat” event.
This free annual fun and food-filled Halloween celebration is back with numerous food trucks, live music, spooky costumes, and more. With something to offer for the whole-family, attendees are encouraged to dress up in their “Halloween best.”
Click here for the Facebook event page where music and entertainment will be announced soon.
Truck or Treat
Friday, October 27
5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Larkin Square
Costumes are encouraged.
Free parking is located in our event lot located off Hydraulic Street. Handicap parking is available in a dedicated lot at Seneca and Emslie Sts.