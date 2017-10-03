Truck or Treat @ Larkin Square

FROM WITHIN | Digital Works by Timothy Brooks

Buffalo, NY – On Friday October 6, 2017 From 7-9pm, Main Street Gallery will host a solo exhibition of digital artwork by local artist Timothy Brooks. The artist will also be at the gallery daily between 11am and 1pm October 9-13, 2017 with a Closing reception October 13th from 6-9pm. Main Street Gallery is located at 515 Main Street, Buffalo NY

About the Artist:

Timothy Brooks studied photography at the Art Institute of Philadelphia and has worked for an international design company focusing on product development for the past 25 years. In fall 2016, Tim left the comfort of his corporate career to pursue art and photography full time.

Timothy’s experience with innovation and design is reflected in his unusual approach to creating artwork from digital photographs. Photoshop is only a tool and the pixels are his pallet. Images in this collection are abstract and brush like creating movement to the edge of the composition. The finished works are unlike the original images.

“From Within” is a passion project stemming from his life. In October 2017 Timothy (Caucasian) will be celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with Tamara Brooks (African-American). In the early 1990’s while dating the Brooks experience rejection from both races due to their relationship. This experience along with personal accounts from his in-laws as well as parenting their 2 daughters through racial confrontations are reflected in the deeper themes of the works.

Artist’s Statement:

For the past few years I have been focused on black and white imagery. Maybe it goes back to my roots as a young photographer developing my own black and white prints but I always like the purity of the composition in monochromatic tones.

“From Within” is a concept I’ve been mulling over during this period. Internal desires fusing with external experiences have formed the man I am today. External forces cannot always be predicted, but I can choose how to engage the moment.

I want to understand the desires and motivations that come “From Within” me. The title of each piece gives a glimpse of what the image means to me, but my hope is that the images will draw out ideas or feelings that come “From Within” you. Feel free to ask me about what I experience when I look at the work or share your thoughts.

“From Within” the heart the mouth speaks.