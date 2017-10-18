Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Transit, Lyft and Uber: A Shared Mobility System?

When ridesharing became legal in Upstate New York this past summer, many Western New Yorkers were relieved to finally have access to the popular transportation option available in cities across the U.S. But many public transit advocates still wonder what this new reality means for the future of expanded and improved public transit in our community. Do ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber fill an important niche, or do they detract from the environmental and economic justice goals of local transit? Are ridesharing and public transit inherently at odds, or is there the possibility for synergism and coordination between the two?

Another unanswered question is whether ride sharing, and other new technologies such as self-driving cars, will boost urbanism and density, or boost suburbanism and sprawl? In the spring, I attended a symposium at the UB School of Architecture and Planning that included a number of presenters talking about transportation systems research. During Q & A, I raised that question and was surprised to find that no one had a good answer.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m., Citizens for Regional Transit (CRT) hosts a quarterly meeting featuring speakers from the NFTA, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, and Lyft to discuss the future of transportation in our community and the role that ridesharing could play in supplementing public transit.

This quarterly meeting features short presentations and a Q&A session to address the above considerations.

The panelists include:

  • Dan Leonard, Senior Economic Development Director, Buffalo Niagara Partnership
  • Dustin Earle, Corporate Partnerships, Lyft
  • Rob Jones, Planner, NFTA

Join CRT on Wednesday, October 18 to learn more and weigh in on the future of ridesharing and public transit in addressing Western New York’s transportation needs.

Free and Open to All

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

742 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209

