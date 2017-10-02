This Team Believes They Can Win

After beating the Broncos at home, pretty much everybody said let’s see what they can do against a Super Bowl contender on the road. Well, the Bills now sit at 3-1 atop the AFC East and they are no doubt the biggest surprise in the NFL right now. After taking down the Falcons in Atlanta yesterday, I would say that anything is possible (especially after seeing the Patriots defense get torched again.)

Sean McDermott has his whole team believing when nobody else really gave them a chance. The defense is relentless and to hold Atlanta under 20 points was nothing short of a miracle (even with Jones and Sanu missing in the 2ndhalf). Buffalo has its fair share of injuries as well so there is no doubt about it, the Buffalo Bills look like the real deal. Are we talking Super Bowl contender? I think getting to 4-1 at the bye week would be enough for most fans right now and if they can do that, the week of rest could not come at a more perfect time. The Bills defense is relentless and Tyrod is literally doing just enough to squeak out these wins.

If there was one complaint about such a great win, it would have to be the play calling when the Bills made the interception and brought it back to the Atlanta 35 nearing the end of the 4th quarter. When they ran 3 run plays in a row, I thought they had just squandered away their biggest opportunity of the 17 year drought. Fortunately for Buffalo (and especially McDermott), Hauschka nailed ANOTHER 55 yard field goal. The defense did the rest as they stopped Ryan at the Bills 10 yard line and the rest is history. The Bengals are up next in Cinci and Bills fans are really starting to think…..could this really be the year all the misery ends? It would be quite a story, when less than a month ago, the word “tank” was being tossed around these parts.