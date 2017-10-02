Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

This Team Believes They Can Win

1 Comment

After beating the Broncos at home, pretty much everybody said let’s see what they can do against a Super Bowl contender on the road. Well, the Bills now sit at 3-1 atop the AFC East and they are no doubt the biggest surprise in the NFL right now. After taking down the Falcons in Atlanta yesterday, I would say that anything is possible (especially after seeing the Patriots defense get torched again.)

Sean McDermott has his whole team believing when nobody else really gave them a chance. The defense is relentless and to hold Atlanta under 20 points was nothing short of a miracle (even with Jones and Sanu missing in the 2ndhalf). Buffalo has its fair share of injuries as well so there is no doubt about it, the Buffalo Bills look like the real deal. Are we talking Super Bowl contender? I think getting to 4-1 at the bye week would be enough for most fans right now and if they can do that, the week of rest could not come at a more perfect time. The Bills defense is relentless and Tyrod is literally doing just enough to squeak out these wins.

 If there was one complaint about such a great win, it would have to be the play calling when the Bills made the interception and brought it back to the Atlanta 35 nearing the end of the 4th quarter. When they ran 3 run plays in a row, I thought they had just squandered away their biggest opportunity of the 17 year drought. Fortunately for Buffalo (and especially McDermott), Hauschka nailed ANOTHER 55 yard field goal. The defense did the rest as they stopped Ryan at the Bills 10 yard line and the rest is history. The Bengals are up next in Cinci and Bills fans are really starting to think…..could this really be the year all the misery ends? It would be quite a story, when less than a month ago, the word “tank” was being tossed around these parts.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by John Nussbaumer

John Nussbaumer

I (Josh) grew up in Buffalo where I stayed until moving to Chicago for 13 years right after college. It is there that I worked for some of the top sports marketing companies in the country. After meeting my wife (a Chicago native), we decided to move back to Buffalo in 2002 and love every second of it.

Last year, I formed Bison Entertainment Group which provides client entertaining and incentives to companies all over the world. Whether it is tickets/suites, private housing at the Masters, Super Bowl, athlete/celebrity appearances, putting together national sales meetings or incentive trips, we cover it all!

View All Articles by John Nussbaumer
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • digging the buff

    next week will be another test. can the bills beat a team they are supposed to beat (the jets were no walk in the park). they are soft and do not have too much confidence in the red zone. we can’t rely on 55+ yd. field goals every week (especially with winter coming). that being said, it seems as if they are two-thousand percent more disciplined and haven’t given up the big play. i am not a billeiver, yet …but i am much closer to the fence than anticipated.