Theatre of Youth’s NEW KID goes “on the road” for Bullying Awareness Month

THE BASICS: NEW KID, a play by Canadian author Dennis Foon, directed by Meg Quinn, starring Mike Benoit, Zachary Bellus, Clarissa Maloy, and Lisa Vitrano had a short public run at the Allendale Theatre, and now goes on tour to expand TOY’s audience. While there are daytime shows for schools, public performances for families are as follows: Lancaster Opera House, October 28 and 29 at 2:30 p.m. and Lockport Palace Theatre November 8 at 7:00 p.m. (Call TOY at 884-4000 ext. 304) www.theatreofyouth.org Ages 8+. Critic’s advisory: Adults, bring some tissues and plan to stay for the talk-back after the show. Runtime: 45 minutes (plus 15-minute talk back).

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: October is National Bullying Prevention & Awareness Month and NEW KID (appropriate for ages 8+) deals with acceptance, bullying, inclusion and change, and being the outsider. After moving from the fictional “Homeland” to America, Nick and his parents are settling into a new way of life, and Nick is starting in a new school. Nick’s classmates make fun of his clothes, lunch, and his confusion about almost everything. To bring the audience inside Nick’s world, the two American born classmates speak gibberish, while Nick and his mom (Lisa Vitrano) speak English.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: You may know by now that everything Theatre of Youth puts on stage is first rate. As mentioned before, when Artistic Director addresses the crowd at the start of every show, she doesn’t say “Welcome to the Theatre of Youth.” She says “Welcome the THE THEATER!” because for many of the hundreds in the audience, this may be their first experience with live theater, and you only get one chance to make a good first impression.

The set is simple, with three Tartus-like constructions behind which the actors can disappear immediately when the action calls for only one or two to be on stage. The actors are extremely convincing, and after the show, re-reading their bios and looking at the “head shots” I was stunned to realize that they must all be in their 20s, but they move and talk like young teens.

The hundreds of young folks in the theater were appropriately quiet during the “serious” parts and laughed uproariously when Mug (Mike Benoit), the bully, gets faked out several times by Mench (Clarisa Maloy) during a one-on-one pick-up basketball game she plays with Nick (Zachary Bellus), referred to by Mug as a “Sgak” (an insulting term for a “Homelander.”

So, if you know any parents of children 8+ who live in or are willing to take a drive to Lancaster or Lockport, this is very entertaining for kids and hopefully will lead to some good discussions. And, if you are a sap like me, take some tissues.

The next shows in TOY’s season are: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (December 2 through 17, 2017) and, starting in 2018, THE BOY AT THE EDGE OF EVERYTHING; JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK; and for the youngest audiences, STELLALUNA next May.



