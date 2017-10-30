Buffalo has become a great cocktail city. If you’re into craft cocktails, there are plenty of places to try out. Once a year, a number of the city’s best bartenders are invited to sling new craft cocktail creations at the Buffalo Cocktail Classic. This year is no exception. Per usual, the “craft cocktail fest” is being held at The Foundry Inn and Suites, where the master bartenders will make their creations using Tommyrotter vodka, gin and whiskey. The bars and restaurants that have been invited to attend this year’s affair are 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry, Ballyhoo, Billy Club, Casa Azul, Lloyd Taco Factory, Més Que, Panorama on Seven, Pasión, The Dapper Goose, and Winfield’s Pub.

Bartenders will be showcasing their unique never-before-tasted craft cocktail recipes.

It won’t be long before accolades will be bestowed upon a few of the city’s rockstar mixers and shakers. The guys and gals will be competing for the following recognitions: “Buffalo’s Best Craft Cocktail,” “Best Garnished Craft Cocktail”, and “Most Creative Craft Cocktail”.

Aside from all of the cocktails, the event will feature:

Complimentary crudité table and other delectable dining options provided by The Foundry

Miss Judi’s Food Truck, #getfried Fry Café, and Choco-logo will have food for purchase

Elle Aire’s Pop-Up Dry Bar

Cocktail themed crafts by Studio Hue Craft Parties

Tommyrotter Distillery will be in the house offering samples of their award-winning liquor

Matcha Muscle will be sampling gourmet matcha cocktails

Feel Rite Fresh Mart will be sampling Kombucha mocktails

Midgard Winery is offering special wine tastings

Buffalo Cigar will be brilliantly pairing cigars with each of the competing cocktails

Orangetheory will be set up with a Hydration Station aka free water for attendees

Compeer will be doing a 50/50 plus handing out free swag

Yelp will have fun games

Kegworks will be showcasing their portfolio of craft-cocktail making supplies

Dancing to the sweet sounds of DJ Christian Martinez all night long

2017 Buffalo Cocktail Classic

Date & Time: Sunday, November 5, 2017 / 5-8pm

Place: The Foundry Suites, 1738 Elmwood Avenue

Tickets: ​Early Bird General Admission – $40 / General Admission – $45 / VIP – $60

Official Event Website: buffalococktailclassic.comBoth General Admission and VIP tickets are still available online at eventbrite.com. General admission tickets include admission to the event and one Craft Cocktail taste from each participating bar. VIP tickets include admission to the event, one Craft Cocktail taste from each participating bar, an expedited entry into the event, access to the VIP lounge and private cash bar, an unlimited VIP only food spread, and other fun surprises.