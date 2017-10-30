Buffalo has become a great cocktail city. If you’re into craft cocktails, there are plenty of places to try out. Once a year, a number of the city’s best bartenders are invited to sling new craft cocktail creations at the Buffalo Cocktail Classic. This year is no exception. Per usual, the “craft cocktail fest” is being held at The Foundry Inn and Suites, where the master bartenders will make their creations using Tommyrotter vodka, gin and whiskey. The bars and restaurants that have been invited to attend this year’s affair are 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry, Ballyhoo, Billy Club, Casa Azul, Lloyd Taco Factory, Més Que, Panorama on Seven, Pasión, The Dapper Goose, and Winfield’s Pub.
Bartenders will be showcasing their unique never-before-tasted craft cocktail recipes.
It won’t be long before accolades will be bestowed upon a few of the city’s rockstar mixers and shakers. The guys and gals will be competing for the following recognitions: “Buffalo’s Best Craft Cocktail,” “Best Garnished Craft Cocktail”, and “Most Creative Craft Cocktail”.
Aside from all of the cocktails, the event will feature:
- Complimentary crudité table and other delectable dining options provided by The Foundry
- Miss Judi’s Food Truck, #getfried Fry Café, and Choco-logo will have food for purchase
- Elle Aire’s Pop-Up Dry Bar
- Cocktail themed crafts by Studio Hue Craft Parties
- Tommyrotter Distillery will be in the house offering samples of their award-winning liquor
- Matcha Muscle will be sampling gourmet matcha cocktails
- Feel Rite Fresh Mart will be sampling Kombucha mocktails
- Midgard Winery is offering special wine tastings
- Buffalo Cigar will be brilliantly pairing cigars with each of the competing cocktails
- Orangetheory will be set up with a Hydration Station aka free water for attendees
- Compeer will be doing a 50/50 plus handing out free swag
- Yelp will have fun games
- Kegworks will be showcasing their portfolio of craft-cocktail making supplies
- Dancing to the sweet sounds of DJ Christian Martinez all night long
2017 Buffalo Cocktail Classic
Date & Time: Sunday, November 5, 2017 / 5-8pm
Place: The Foundry Suites, 1738 Elmwood Avenue
Tickets: Early Bird General Admission – $40 / General Admission – $45 / VIP – $60
Official Event Website: buffalococktailclassic.comBoth General Admission and VIP tickets are still available online at eventbrite.com. General admission tickets include admission to the event and one Craft Cocktail taste from each participating bar. VIP tickets include admission to the event, one Craft Cocktail taste from each participating bar, an expedited entry into the event, access to the VIP lounge and private cash bar, an unlimited VIP only food spread, and other fun surprises.
For more information on the 2017 Buffalo Cocktail Classic visit buffalococktailclassic.com or check out the official event FaceBook page.