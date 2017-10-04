Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“The right to live without fear of becoming a statistic.”

The following post is from a BRO reader. The sentiments expressed align with our own, and we felt that the words needed to be heard, and discussed in a hopefully civil manner. The time is now to make a decision about what is most important when it comes to the choice of defending our liberties or defending our lives.

Author: Scott O’Connor

This may not be liked by some of my own friends, but at this point their self-righteous opinions on this particular topic no longer hold merit. I shot my 1st gun at 8, and got a shotgun for my 16th birthday. I dreamed of hunting, and the guns that I would own, and use, for most of my life. I’ve owned at least 30 guns throughout the years, all sporting guns for hunting. I’ve shot a wide variety of firearms ar-15s, AKs, Garands. I have a wealth of knowledge of firearms, ballistics, bullet design etc. I’m am not some uninformed liberal taking advantage of a tragic situation to make a statement. We live in a country that has taken the stance that the personal right to bear arms includes guns that were manufactured with the only purpose to kill people. I call bullshit.

There should be a ban on all semi and automatic military arms, period. There should also be stricter registration of all firearms and ammo, including implementing nationwide waiting periods. As we can plainly see, someone with an approved background check can purchase guns on the fly, and modify them into rapid fire artillery weapons. Purchasing a gun should be a well thought out decision, not an impulse buy. There needs to be assault weapon laws, magazine capacity restrictions, firearm registrations, background checks, waiting periods, owner licenses, etc.

As for the semis and automatics, we need to get these guns out of people’s hands who already possess them. Australia, Canada and all of Europe did it without a lot of violence and stomping on people’s rights i.e. kicking in their doors. It began with voluntary turn-ins of the weapons. But instead, there are still those in the US who continue to push for more gun rights, instead of more gun controls. 

I’ve been thinking about this for a while and decided now is the time to voice my opinion. At this point, nothing will change my mind. Our leaders/elected officials (take your choice) need to make the right and just decisions that the safety of our nation, of our families, children, etc., is more important than the rights of gun owners. We live according to an archaic system that does not belong in the modern world. The right to live without fear of becoming a statistic in this disgusting gun crazy world outweighs anybody’s right to own killing machines the likes that we recently witnessed in Vegas.

  • BlackRockLifer

    Well said, There is a bigger piece to this problem of gun violence that needs to be addressed, too many Americans have a macho juvenile fascination with guns and firepower. There is an unhealthy love affair with weapons that drives this gun culture and the resulting violence. This issue must be dealt with or the carnage will continue.

  • Johnny Pizza

    I have always wondered if or how the 2nd amendment would be different if the Founding Fathers were writing it today.

    • armyof100clowns

      It wouldn’t exist, as most of the Constitution and Bill of Rights would be different. There are scarce few politicians I would trust to draft these documents that would not install failsafes to preserve their power and ability to control for control’s sake.

      We live in a world that treats adults like children, who, in turn, act like children. It is my, perhaps naive, opinion that when you treat people with respect and approach them with a cautious belief in their fundamental ability to reason and make informed decisions, by and large, they will respond by acting accordingly to the trust you place in them. This is also the very basic element/belief in democracy. How can we reasonably hope for a functioning democratic process if we cannot trust our neighbors to exercise their rights with restraint and respect to other’s rights?

      These discussions, issues, and the basic destruction of reasoned discourse since 9/11 have really destroyed my feelings of security and belief in the longevity of this experiment called America. I fear for my children now more than I feared for my “future children” during the tense years of the Cold War. No longer are their boogeymen across the ocean that are a real and present danger, they are on the television, at the UN, wearing tailored suits, wearing blue uniforms, sitting on lawn chairs next door . . .

      I feel like I’m living the end of “The Hollow Men”. Man, this world has got me down.

  • Marco

    I think it’s a disgrace that the Democrats talk about this all the time but have never proposed a change to the second amendment. They just use it for political football and as a fundraising issue

  • armyof100clowns

    “. . . but at this point their self-righteous opinions on this particular topic no longer hold merit.”

    Sorry, you lost me right there. Your entire article is rife with self-righteousness, from listing what makes you an authority on the issue compared to others, to the impassioned plea that fails to address the “how’s” and “whys”.

    I’m not a gun owner, so perhaps, in your educated opinion, my opinion does not hold merit, but I am a firm believer in the right to bear arms. The Founding Fathers included this as an inalienable right for fear of tyranny. Ideally, a government fearful of its people is a government that serves the people.

    There are no simple solutions. There is no denying gun violence exists. Taking away, or fundamentally altering, the Second Amendment is a grave mistake and sets a bad precedent that may give future leaders, in the name of keeping citizens safe, further erodes autonomy, self determination, and personal liberty.