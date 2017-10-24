If you’re from Buffalo, chances are you’re keen on Detroit. Much like Buffalo, Detroit fell upon some serious hard times… even harder than Buffalo in fact. But Detroit is fighting back, just like Buffalo. Seeing that the two cities share so many of the same issues, it’s easy to root for the underdogs. Check out the following two videos, and then you will see why Buffalo and Detroit are both two of the greatest cities in the US, in their own radical Rust Belt ways:
So far, these two cities have been rallying behind each other, but that’s about to change. On Friday October 7, Buffalo and Detroit will come face to face for a boxing throwdown, pitting some of the best boxers in the country against each other. These boxers will be representing their respective cities at The Nickel City Invitational, set to be held at Buffalo RiverWorks. It’s been great rooting for Detroit’s resurgence for all these years, but now it’s time to show Detroiters that Buffalo’s got them beat when it comes to boxing. May the best Rust Belt city win.
The Nickel City Invitational – Buffalo vs Detroit
Friday October 7, 2017
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203