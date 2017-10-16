The Love is Love Party to raise funds for 500 more lawn signs.

Activists of Buffalo and WNY Peace Center are celebrating a milestone marker. To date, the Love is Love Party has distributed 500 signs emblazoned with the affirmations of Peace, Justice, Kindness and Love.

The stepped up #loveisloveBUF movement began back in September when an Allentown resident discovered that someone had torched her lawn sign. The alarmed woman soon realized that the ashes from the burned sign had formed the shape of a heart, which she took as a signal to carry the message even further.

The #LoveisLoveBUF campaign spreads love in these times of hate.

Since the formation of the Love is Love Party, the grassroots groups have been doing their best to keep the signs in stock. There are more and more requests coming in for the signs everyday, from as far away as Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and even California. So many, in fact, that a fundraiser is being held on Thursday, October 19, from 5pm to 8pm at the WNY Peace Center, NRC Building, 1272 Delaware Ave, Buffalo NY 14209 (entrance & parking round back; additional parking @ Unity Church, 1243 Delaware (across street). Food and beer and wine will be catered by local establishments, including Alexa Joan, Lloyd Taco, The Rogue Cellar and Community Beer Works. This event is FREE.

The arsonist was trying to extinguish a message that promoted peace, kindness, unity, acceptance, diversity, and above all – love.

Join the WNY Peace Center, Activists of Buffalo, Stronger Together WNY, and Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization (BPTO) to spread the word that Buffalo will not tolerate hate.

When available, the signs can be picked up at Thin Ice, from Activists of Buffalo, and from Stronger Together WNY – Action Together Network at the Book Club. It’s time to get another 500 signs out onto the street – to show that Buffalo will not cower in fear from those who would want to disrupt the natural balance of humanity.

Be sure to stay tuned to the Facebook event page for further information. Donations are always welcome.