The Future of the East Side begins with Conversation

We Are Women Warriors group is set to host an “open dialogue” this evening, Wednesday, October 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Merriweather Library. The group meets every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month. This week’s conversation will focus on issues relating to racism, classism, and gentrification in Buffalo.
Panelists include:
- John Washington, lll, PUSH Buffalo
- India Walton, Open Buffalo and Fruit Coalition
- Miles Gresham, Young Black Democrats of WNY
- Katrinna Martin-Bordeaux, FruitBelt Housing Task Force
- Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, FruitBelt Housing Task Force
The future of the East Side is now. As realtors, developers, investors and speculators start to consider the East Side (half of the city) as a potential for growth, conflicts will arise. At the same time, without investment, property values will remain low and neighborhoods will not flourish, as they are doing on the West Side. When the West Side first started to see momentum rise, people screamed from the rooftops “gentrification!” Now the West Side has become the city’s most culturally diverse area of the city, although property values continue to increase. Is that a bad thing, or a good thing? The East Side conversation is just beginning, and the collective Buffalo voice needs to be heard.
Each speaker will have ten minutes for an introductory presentation to start the conversation, after which the remaining time will be a question, answer, and comment format.
Additionally, representatives from the WNY Law Center will be available and prepared to speak on “Avoiding Foreclosure” or “How to make financial arrangement to prevent you home from being sold.”
The event is free and is open to the general public. For more information, please call Betty Jean Grant @ (716) 602-5877. Click here to be directed to their Facebook page.
We Are Women Warriors is a “family and community empowerment group that strives to educate and share information intended to aide in socio-economic, educational, environmental, and criminal justice.” The group is free and open to the public. Meetings are held every 1st and 3rd Wed @ the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo