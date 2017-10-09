The Bills are Running on Fumes

Well, you can only ask your defense to win so many games when you are operating with the worst offense in the NFL. We all know that Taylor has limited throwing ability and when you trade Sammy Watkins, Matthews goes down, Clay gets injured and your running game is non-existent, there should be no surprise that the Bills lost to the Bengals. The real shame is that if Buffalo just had a little bit of luck on the injury front, they would still have a good shot at the playoffs in an AFC that has been turned upside down this year. Unfortunately, when you don’t have a franchise QB, injuries tend to derail teams year after year.

Injuries are wreaking havoc with teams like the Texans, Raiders and Titans and if there was ever a year when a mediocre Buffalo team could sneak into the dance, this was it. The one thing that I pray is the Bills do not do is give up draft picks to try and get a receiver as a quick fix. This GM needs to play with the cards he has been dealt, stay the course and hope that Clay is back within a couple weeks when they face Tampa (good luck). There is a lot of the season left and whether we like it or not, Tyrod is the QB until the playoffs looks lost.

I thought that the only way Buffalo was going to win yesterday was if their strength (the defensive line) dominated Cinci’s weakness (their offensive line). The secondary did their part (again), the offense took a major loss when Clay went down and unfortunately, the D-line did a terrible job putting pressure on Dalton. With all of that being said, Buffalo got the ball back with plenty of time to go down and win that game. It’s just not fair to expect Taylor to be able to do something he has never been capable of in his career. Let’s see what the injury news looks like and hope the Bills can squeak by again in an AFC that is wide open.