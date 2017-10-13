The Broadway Market is rolling out a relatively new event that is long overdue. It’s called Taste of the Market. On Saturday, October 14 from 5:30 to 8:30pm, the community is invited to attend the historic market, to try an assortment of Polish beers, wines and foods, while listening to live music from The Larry Salter Soul Orchestra.
Tickets for the event are $15. The admission price includes free food, and there is a cash bar. Money raised at the event will support the Friends of the Broadway Market District organization.
This is a wonderful opportunity to get to reconnect with The Broadway Market. As the East Side gets rolling, this market will once again become a quintessential part of the lives of all Buffalonians. The time has come for the East Side. As the momentum builds up, The Broadway Market will play a major role in the recovery of this district. And the recovery starts with all of us supporting these types of institutions that have been awaiting our return.
Tickets for the ‘Taste of the Market’ can be purchased at the Broadway Market management office or Lewandowski Produce during regular business hours and online on the market’s website.
The Annual Taste of the Market
Saturday, October 14, 2017
5:30 to 8:30pm
The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212
For more information about the event and the market, visit www.BroadwayMarket.org.