The 5th Annual John P. McGowan Concert for a Cure

The first Concert for a Cure was held five years ago at Canalside. Event organizer Corey McGowan got the idea for the concert after his father, John P. McGowan, lost his battle with cancer in 2011. “I wanted to pay tribute to my father and support a cause that affects so many people”, explains son Corey McGowan. “My father’s wish was to one day be able to personally support the cause and help others in need. Unfortunately my father never lived to see that day so this is a wish my family and I are proud to fulfill for him”.
Rock out against cancer!
On Saturday November 11, from Noon until 8PM, Concert for a Cure will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks. The funds raised via ticket sales will be directed to the American Cancer Society (Relay for Life). The event will feature 15 bands, an artisan market, food and drinks. Tickets are $10 to attend the day-long rockin’ affair.
Band line-up:
The Oneders – Noon
Scott Celani Bank – 1pm
Big Sauce Trio – 2pm
Last Call – 3pm
K-Gun – 4pm
Invisible Touch – 5pm
Shadow Dawn – 6pm
Sudden Urge – 7pm
100% of all ticket sales will go directly to the American Cancer Society
For tickets and more information please visit www.coreymcgowan.com.