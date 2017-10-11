You’ve heard of swing dancing. And you’ve heard of aerials. No, not the high flying silks… the swing dance air steps that date back to the days of the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem. It was a time when dancing took a major turn. Instead of simply staying on the ground, cancers would lift their partners into the air, throwing and spinning them in ways that no one had ever seen. These aerials were all the rage, as dancers created throws such as “the Pancake”, “the Lindy Flip”, and “the Bocker”.
Now The Bird’s Nest wants to teach you how to conduct Swing Dance Air Steps. The class is being taught by Doriel Pryntz-Nadworny and Rebecca Berman, who will teach anyone open to learning, high flying throws, lifts, and flips… all the aerial dance moves that you can handle. The class is open to individuals and couples, who are looking to take their dance moves to the next level. This class takes athleticism, timing, and finesse, but best of all, it takes people who are looking to have boatloads of fun.
Participants of all abilities are welcome. The instructors will coach partners and spotters how to transition from Lindy Hop steps to seamless aerials.
Swing Dance Air Steps
Saturday, October 21, 2017
3 PM – 4:30 PM
The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14210
$30 Pre-Register
$35 at the door