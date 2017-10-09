Swan Street Diner readies to Open

The Swan Street Diner is set to open in Larkinville. After months of restoring the car’s interior, Harry Zemsky (Larkin Development Group) and Amanda Amico (owner of Amy’s Truck) are ready to start serving classic diner fare, directly next to the Hydraulic Hearth’s beer garden. The 1937 Sterling Diner car has been completely overhauled (see here) by the Larkin Development Group. As part of the pre-opening festivities, the diner’s former owners, Jim and Betty McBride (Newark Diner – lead image) were invited to come take a test spin in the kitchen, to witness firsthand the restoration work.

The Swan Street Diner started off as the Newark Diner, located in Newark, New York, (near Rochester, NY). The proximity to the Erie Canal and Route 31 provided a steady pool of customers throughout the 1940’s and 50’s. The Diner has had just three previous owners, the latest being Jim McBride, who operated it for 27 years. Larkin Development Group purchased it from the McBrides in 2013.

Each of the Sterling Diners was originally custom designed by the J.B. Dudkins Company. This particular diner is number 397, and features mahogany trim, a barrel-vaulted ceiling, and walls and ceiling made of porcelain enamel. The diner will be an excellent addition to Larkinville, and will bring yet another great food option to the neighborhood, with menu items ranging from sandwiches and burgers, to milkshakes with house-made syrups.

“Our team is looking forward to being a part of the growing Larkinville neighborhood as well as the bustling food scene,” said Amico.

This beautiful historic diner will surely be a draw for the neighborhood year round. It will be super cozy in the wintertime, and in the summer, diners will be able to choose from sitting inside, or out on a new tiered seating element that has been designed by Jonathan Casey of Solid 716.

Moving forward, Larkinville will not only have a breakfast option, the diner will also be open on Sunday, which should add some needed life to the typically nine to five district.

“We’re excited to add a breakfast option, a Sunday option, and more great food, and atmosphere to the neighborhood ” explained Harry Zemsky, partner at Swan Street Diner, “It already feels like it’s been here since 1937”

Starting October 10, the diner will be open seven days a week from 7am – 3pm. For more information visit Swan Street Diner’s Facebook page or Swanstreetdiner.com.