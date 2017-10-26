STUPID FUCKING BIRD has American Rep back flying high

THE BASICS: STUPID FUCKING BIRD, a 2013 play by Aaron Posner, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Connor Graham, Emily Yancey, Candice Kogut, Rick Lattimer, Diane DiBernardo, Thomas LaChiusa, and Scot Kaitanowski opened October 19 and runs through November 11, ONLY on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 at “The 330 Performance Space,” 330 Amherst Street (adjacent to The Sportsmens Tavern) (697-0837). www.artofwny.org Beer, soda pop, and wine available. Runtime: Two hours with one intermission.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Based on Russian writer Anton Chekhov’s 1896 play THE SEAGULL, STUPID FUCKING BIRD uses the same characters. Here’s the summary: Dev loves Mash (say “mosh”), but Mash loves Con, but Con loves Nina, but Nina loves Trigorin, but Trigorin is in a relationship with Con’s mother, Emma. Ain’t nobody happy. Oh, and Sorn isn’t in love with anybody, and that bums him out, too.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: American Repertory Theater of Western New York plays are always dark, angsty affairs and sometimes in their dark, black box theater that makes for a long evening. But when everything clicks, and it does in this production, ART/WNY is so impressive that the only downside is the music pounding through stage right from The Sportsmens Tavern.

Could I imagine that I was seeing this at the vaunted Shaw Festival with their impeccable production values? And I thought, yes… yes, I could.

So, several times on opening night, as the cacophony from next door became tiresome, I tried an experiment: Could I imagine that I was seeing this at the vaunted Shaw Festival with their impeccable production values? And I thought, yes… yes, I could. So that’s what I did. With the frequent breaking of the fourth wall and mild audience involvement, this play would fit Shaw Artistic Director Tim Carroll’s mission to a tee (hint, hint TC).

Also, kudos to Thomas and Matthew LaChiusa for both creative use of the square footage allowed and clever set design. Even with the entire cast on stage, the small area seemed limitless.

SPOILER PARAGRAPH: Con, the struggling young playwright, is in despair that he is not Trigorin, the famous author. While Trigorin’s plays might be artistic crap, his career is indeed successful. What’s worse, Con’s mother, Emma, critical of her son, is enamored with Trigorin and his plays. And, unkindest cut of all, it’s obvious that Nina looks at Trigorin the way that Con wants her to look at him. If there isn’t a Taylor Swift song about all of this, there should be. So, Con tries to shoot himself. He does succeed in shooting a seagull, which he presents as a gift to Nina (does this guy know how to charm a girl or what?) but, see, the seagull is symbolic of Nina, and second act Nina is basically a zombie (walking dead). END OF SPOILER PARAGRAPH.

I must say that director Michael Lodick has assembled one really good-looking cast of beautiful women and handsome men, with Connor Graham as Con, Rick Lattimer as Dev, Thomas LaChiusa as Trigorin, and, Scot Katianowski as Sorn. Diane DiBernardo is Emma, Candice Kogut is Mash, and Emily Yancey is Nina. Good looks are one thing, but talent is there as well. Having seen many of these actors and actresses recently in other roles, I was mightily impressed with their ability to get inside the BIRD characters. I’m telling you, this is one helluva production.

Photo credit: ART/WNY | Pictured L-R characters Trigorin, Emma, Nina, Dev, Con, Mash, Sorn

