Shift in Plans: Ground Floor Space Available at 5-7 Genesee Street

The ground floor commercial space at recently-renovated 5-7 Genesee Street is available. Chef Martin Danilowicz had planned a restaurant in the site but is keeping his focus on Roost on Niagara Street.
Architect Steve Carmina along with Roger Trettel, accountant Steven A. Carmina, and Joe Picone, owner of Bison Electrical Services, teamed up to renovate the two buildings that front Roosevelt Square across from the Hyatt. The now-combined ground floor contains 1,500 sq.ft. of space. All of the three apartments on the upper levels all occupied.
“There’s been some interest for restaurant use but we would be open to retail use as well,” says Steve Carmina.
“The space is ready to go,” adds Carmina. “Mechanical systems are installed and it is ready for build-out and kitchen installation. There is an area in the back of the building to construct a courtyard and a sidewalk patio is possible along Genesee Street.”
Carmina Wood Morris designed the project and St. Laurence Restoration Co. served as construction manager.
Get Connected: Steve Camina, scarmina@cwm-ae.com