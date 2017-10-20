Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Shift in Plans: Ground Floor Space Available at 5-7 Genesee Street

1 Comment

The ground floor commercial space at recently-renovated 5-7 Genesee Street is available. Chef Martin Danilowicz had planned a restaurant in the site but is keeping his focus on Roost on Niagara Street.

Architect Steve Carmina along with Roger Trettel, accountant Steven A. Carmina, and Joe Picone, owner of Bison Electrical Services, teamed up to renovate the two buildings that front Roosevelt Square across from the Hyatt. The now-combined ground floor contains 1,500 sq.ft. of space.  All of the three apartments on the upper levels all occupied.

“There’s been some interest for restaurant use but we would be open to retail use as well,” says Steve Carmina.

“The space is ready to go,” adds Carmina. “Mechanical systems are installed and it is ready for build-out and kitchen installation. There is an area in the back of the building to construct a courtyard and a sidewalk patio is possible along Genesee Street.”

Carmina Wood Morris designed the project and St. Laurence Restoration Co. served as construction manager.

Get Connected: Steve Camina, scarmina@cwm-ae.com

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • harlan

    Too bad the restaurant idea failed. I guess with recent closings in the area such as Oshun the market is saturated