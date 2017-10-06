Shakti: A Bollywood Dance Showcase at Shea’s Smith Theater

Devi Bollywood Dance is at it again, with a reboot of Shakti: A Bollywood Dance Showcase. Revisiting their sold out performance from April, director Gaitrie Subryan returns to the stage at Shea’s Smith Theater with her cast of skilled, multi-cultural dance artists, musicians, and even a few special guests.

Blending Indian culture with western styles, Bollywood is a high-energy, fast-paced, but spiritual dance experience.

“I want to continue to share this world that I am part of,” Subryan explained, “With the response from the first show, and hearing that people who missed the first show wanted to see it we wanted to give them that chance. It wasn’t an easy decision because of scheduling, but it worked out for all of the performers, our emcee, and the venue. We couldn’t say no when everything just seemed to work out!”

But that’s not to say that this show will be a duplicate of April’s performance. Included this time around will be special guests Rishone Todd, and Susannah Kushner from Musicality Central, performing in their energetic hip-hop style. Additionally, there will be a Salsa dance performance by Deja Gwan, Precious Patterson, and Dana Harris of La Mescla Dance. The show will also be accented with live, traditional Indian music performed by Naryan Padmanabha.

Devi Bollywood continues to be a driving force in the cultural dance community of Buffalo, providing youth, and adult classes, which combine both the dance, and cultural traditions of various regions of India.

“Bollywood gives you the opportunity to step into a whole different style of dance that people have probably never experienced before,” said Subryan in regards to the culture, and community she is both endorsing, and developing with her dance company, “It allows people to connect with an entire community that is very open, and welcoming.”

Tickets are still available on-line, and at the door for tomorrow’s performance, at Shea’s Smith Theater, at 7:00PM. Doors open at 6:00PM for guests to enjoy the amenities of Shea’s Bistro and Bar prior to the show. Show and ticket information can be found at www.facebook.com/events and information on upcoming Bollywood classes, and events can be found at www.devibollywooddance.com