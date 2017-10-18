Seventh Annual TEDxBuffalo

Over the past seven years, there have been some extremely powerful TEDxBuffalo talks. If you’ve been lucky enough to catch any of the talks, then you are aware of the importance of this ongoing series. The talks are given by some of the community’s most informative and influential people, who have set out to affect positive change locally, with resounding messages rippling outwards.

On the evening of Thursday, October 26, nine speakers will take the stage. Those in the audience will hear first hand, ground breaking concepts, ideas, and messages of hope, as they pertain to Buffalo and all of humanity. The topics are vast. There are no boundaries.

“TEDxBuffalo is thrilled to bring another exciting and inspirational set of TED-style talks to the city of Buffalo,” said Alex Opiel, co-director of this year’s event. “Each year we look forward to getting Buffalo’s ideas on the global stage and our seventh annual event will be bigger than ever. We will have like-minded organizations in attendance, several interactive activities, food trucks, and an incredible array of talks.”

Expected to speak at this year’s conference are:

Ayla Abiad, architect and designer, on the preconceptions of Syria and what it means to be from Syria.

Dr. John Atkinson, environmental engineering professor, on the realities of what regular people can do to live sustainably.

Kush Bhardwaj, professor of African American studies, on hip-hop as a tool for teaching on social issues.

Robert Collier, founder of Entrepreneurs Dinner, on how business founders can overcome their biggest obstacle.

Christopher Culp, educator and philosopher (and clarinet player), on making sex education more inclusive with less focus on reproduction.

Chris Fritton, The Itinerant Printer, on what he learned about the nature of work by working at print shops nationwide.

Jaclyn McKewan, of the Western New York Library Resources Council, on what libraries can offer people today.

Dr. David Schmid, English professor, on violence being as American as apple pie.

Matthew L. Schwartz, on feeding people who are hungry, and keeping it that simple.

TEDxBuffalo 2017 starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2017 inside Babeville at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 5 p.m. for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online, with a link on the homepage at tedxbuffalo.com, or at the Babeville box office (341 Delaware Ave). More information on speakers, tickets, and the event is available at tedxbuffalo.com.

To get a glimpse of past TEDxBuffalo talks, see these YouTube videos.

To get an idea about what it’s all about, check out this TEDxBuffalo talk by…

“Amateur astro-photographer Alan Friedman captures the sun and other stars with humble equipment, in an unlikely place, in a highly developed field. He discusses why he does it, and why it’s important for everyone to be a bit of a DIY upstart.”

Find more Friedman photos at www.avertedimagination.com.

