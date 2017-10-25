Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Seeking Space – West Side Bazaar Looking to Expand

7 Comments

The West Side Bazaar is on the move, in more ways than one. The incubator market is experiencing a growth surge, partially thanks to its newest team member, Bob Doyle, who took up a post as Community Development Director this past July. Doyle was previously with H.E.A.L. International, an organization that was started by Somalis for the Somali refugee population here in Buffalo. The transition to the bazaar (a Westminster Economic Development Initiative – WEDI) was a natural fit for Doyle, who is now heading up the operational side of the business. He also has a background in food service training, which is coming in handy.

Doyle’s presence at the bazaar solidifies, for the first time, a consolidated operational team that will allow the collective to grow in myriad ways. He joins joined Bryana DiFonzo, MBA (Community Development Director at WEDI), and Michelle Holler (business incubation and post incubation) as active participants in helping to secure the future of the bazaar in a way that will respect its grassroots beginnings and its overarching commitment to Buffalo’s refugee community.

Bryana DiFonzo and Bob Doyle

Since launching as a tiny pop-up market on Grant Street in 2011, the market has grown to 19 businesses under one 3200 square foot roof. The latest business to open is an Eritrean tailor (Eritrea is a northeast African country on the Red Sea coast) who makes bespoke traditional African clothing. Incredibly, there are 17 vetted food vendors on the waiting list hoping to get into the incubator, and well over a hundred others that have expressed an interest. And for the first time ever, there is a waiting list to get a stall within the retail market. All if this growth has prompted those at WEDI to step back and reexamine the needs of the bazaar.

Eritrean tailor opens at the bazaar

Bryana DiFonzo is leading the expansion charge, by guiding the process. According to DiFonzo, they are seeking to double or triple the size of the collective in the next year or so. They have already looked at a few buildings that they see as potentially good fits, but they are seeking community input to learn if there are additional spaces that they should be looking at.

“We’re planning on expanding the bazaar to accommodate the number of merchants interested in running a business there, plus give our current merchants and customers better facilities,” said DiFonzo. “Since our current space can’t expand, we’re looking for another commercial space on the West Side, possibly around 8-10,000 square feet.”

Bob Doyle spearheaded this fantastic new sign, with the help of the University Heights Tool Library and CoLab. Grassroots Gardens provided extra soil and mulch, and business owners at the bazaar helped with the translations. Artist Chuck Tingley’s new mural can be seen in the background.

The primary concerns, when considering new locations, varies. Currently, the market is providing customers with surveys that help to identify where people are coming from, what modes of transportation they are using, and what products they are buying, among other key informational queries. One thing is certain, and it’s that the bazaar will remain somewhere on the West Side, within close proximity to the various communities that currently rely on it.

As for the new pre-existing building, there are a number of requirements that it must fulfill, including easy delivery access, some parking would be nice, and plenty of space. Space is key. There needs to be room for vendors to grow (to graduate), while providing accommodations for storage, along with room for more seating (including communal tables), expanded catering, and possibly even a conference space that could also be used for community events, live music, cooking classes, etc. There is also the potential of working together with like minded groups and organizations – share space, resources, etc.

If you’re wondering what’s going to happen with the current bazaar building, don’t worry. The intention is to fill the space with one or two of the bazaar’s biggest success stories. After all, that’s the whole point of an economic incubator – to give the business owners the tools that they need to thrive on their own.

The sun is certainly shining warmly upon the West Side Bazaar. Coming up, on November 25, the market will be celebrating its five year anniversary in its current space at 25 Grant Street (more about that coming soon). In the meantime, it would be great if we could help the market pinpoint its new home. If you have any thoughts or suggestions, please contact Bryana by email at bdifonzo@wedibuffalo.org.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Mark Weber

    I’ve visited and liked it. Nice to see it’s doing well. This article made me think of the Broadway Market. I always read how that place struggles. Any possibility of having an East Side Bazaar at the Broadway Market such that there’s a line of people waiting to “get in” there?

    • Billybobn

      I was thinking the same thing. Maybe that will come in time, since they’re focused on the West Side community now. Up in Hamilton, they upgraded their historic market to include neighborhood necessities and new cultural vendors: http://hamiltonfarmersmarket.ca

      Either way, I’m excited for the West Side Bazaar to expand AND to find out which kiosk(s) will take over the old space.

    • No_Illusions

      That’s because the Broadway Market is only a destination market during the holidays.

      They need to look to other cities and modernize. They could be very successful and have a year round draw.

    • foreverbflo

      Excellent point on the BW Market.
      LOTS, much, considerable….. suggestions along thjose same lines have been introduced and recc to the powers that be over there. They are trying and getting a little better. But they still miss the point. They dont get it. The market closes at 5. It still operates on the 1930s theory that old Polish and Europena moms and grandmas stayed home and cooked fresh meals every day. And that everyone in the community is Polish, German, Ukranian….. they have not adapted to the changes in our cities and communities demographics, lifestyles, needs, wants…. They need to get some people on board making decisions that see things the way they really are in our communities and society.
      If the Sity runs it, it does not look for a profit. It merely wants to break even. If that dont work, so what? They can get more taxpayer $ and grants and state assistance…
      It needs to be run like a legitimate small family responsible business adapting to the times, community, age demographics, cultures, etc… Then it will succeed. Some times – and I have gone there regularly for decades – it is so depressing going in there and one wonders how the F are they getting by. Its nuts. Sad.

  • Michelle Mazur

    I love lunch at the bizarre. Have you looked at Black Rock on Chandler st?

  • bettybarcode

    The very best kind of problem to have. Congrats, West Side Bazaar!

  • foreverbflo

    This is such a GREAT gig and place to eat, browse, shop… So colorful, diverse, unique. Love it!
    Look forward to supporting thier expansion.
    Thanks Newell.