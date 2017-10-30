Sample Area Chefs’ Childhood Favorites at Event to Benefit Puerto Rico and Mexico

If you’ve been looking for additional opportunities to help individuals still struggling in the aftermath of September’s devastating string of hurricanes and earthquakes, here’s your chance.

On November 14, the public is invited to Artisan Kitchens & Baths on Amherst Street for “A Taste of Home,” a food-filled fundraising event benefitting the people and communities impacted by the recent natural disasters.

The event is the brainchild of Buffalo food industry professionals with personal ties to two of the hardest-hit areas: Chef Victor Parra Gonzalez, (Las Puertas and Casa Azul) a native of Acapulco, Mexico, and Syrie Roman (Social Maven), a native of Puerto Rico. Together, they conceived of a culinary event dedicated to the notion of home to aid their respective birthplaces.

“Puerto Rico is and will always be my home; my entire family is there, and my fondest life memories remain there,” Roman said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to call Buffalo home as well. With this event, I have the unique opportunity to make my heart whole by bringing together the two communities that I love, and I’m forever thankful for everyone’s support in making this happen.”

Produced with support from Nickel City Chef and Slow Food Buffalo, A Taste of Home will showcase the talents of some of Buffalo’s best chefs and artisans (and I do mean best), each of whom will offer attendees representations of a favorite food from childhood. The lineup of participating businesses is stellar:

Big Ditch

BreadHive

Casa Azul

Colter Bay

The Dapper Goose

Dark Forest Chocolate

lloyd/churn soft serve

Lomo Lomo

Marble + Rye

Public Espresso + Coffee

Additionally, Slow Food Buffalo will offer homey cooking lessons, and Drambox will operate a cash bar. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction. All profits will be divided between two charities, World Central Kitchen in Puerto Rico and Topos de Mexico in Mexico.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or at the door if tickets remain (cash only). Given the caliber of the lineup, that’s pretty much a steal. The fact that proceeds are going to charity makes it a no-brainer.

If you can’t attend but would like to donate an auction item or make a cash contribution, contact Roman directly at syrie@socialmavenbuffalo.com.