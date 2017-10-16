Sabres Notch First Win of the Year as Bailey Shines

Justin Bailey made a big impact in his first game for the Sabes this season showing Phil Housley and Jason Botteril that they might have made a mistake in sending him to Rochester to open the season. This kid is big and fast and is the type of player that we need in our lineup every night. He drives hard into the zone, he plays big down low and in the corners and he gets to the front of the net. I really like this kid and I’m looking forward to him continuing to impact the scoresheet. Fortunately, he made it up here before the 10-game mark.

The Sabres are 1-4-1 and have frankly looked uninspiring in these first two weeks. They have lacked a spark and our stars have been invisible so far. Ryan O’Reilly said it himself in the locker room after the lackluster thrashing at the hands of the Devils last week. He needs to show up and be the leader of the team. He is too good to not impact the game every night.

One of the few bright spots so far is how the Wizard Jack Eichel and Jason Pomminville have clicked so well. Pomminville is the perfect complement to Jack’s insane passing ability. It’s amazing the passes that the kid makes and Pommers is always right there in the right spot to bang it home. He’s gonna be an easy 20+ goal scorer this year getting fed by Jack.

The Sabres head to Vegas next for their first ever meeting with the Golden Knights. I am looking forward to the game tomorrow night because the Golden Knights have some exciting young players and are 4-1 on the young season. It will be a good test for our boys and it is still early so there’s no need to hit the panic button yet. These first few games have been hard to watch, but with a new coach, a number of new players and a tough early schedule, it is going to take a few games for the group to gel. We looked really good last night against one of the perennial Western Conference leaders. Let’s keep up the hard work down low and give Bailey max playing time. Eichel, O’Reilly and Okposo will get it going soon enough and the Sabres will be fine.

Sabres vs. Golden Knights, Tuesday October 17, 10 PM, MSG

Go Sabres!