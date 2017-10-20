RiverWorks To Land Helicopter Tours

Another part of the RiverWorks story is coming into focus. This time it’s not as much about the water as it is the air. RiverWorks co-owner Earl Ketry has struck a deal with helicopter tour operator Mike Campbell (Fly Buffalo) to construct an “outrageous” helicopter pad that will be positioned next to the 110′ “The Bunker”(lead image), which is where DJs played at Music is Art a few weeks ago.

“It’s going to be absolutely magnificent,” said Ketry. “We are still awaiting final FAA approval, but it looks as if it’s a slam dunk at this point. We have been granted permission for ten take-offs a week, as we await the final go-ahead. We’re going to build an elevated platform like you’ve never seen before. There will be an office in “The Bunker”, with other helicopter amenities. A staircase has already been built inside “The Bunker” for the zip-lining operation. An elevated walkway will be constructed that will extend from the second floor of the “The Bunker” to the outrageous structure that is yet to be built. That new structure will be where the copter takes off and lands.”

Ketry also plans on constructing a hanger/repair shop on top of “The Firehouse” building, which is closer to Ganson Street. In the future, the roof of that building will be used as another landing pad for a second copter.

“I love this stuff,” said Ketry. “These are the types of projects that will get people living in Cleveland and Pittsburgh to say, ‘Have you seen this? We have got to make a trip to Buffalo to check this place out!’ We are in the process of building creative, cool, fun and amazing things here, that we can be proud of as a city.”

Photo of “The Bunker” by Roselyn Kasmire