Ride the Scajaquada & Wake Up NYDOT

2 Comments

It’s time, once again, to demonstrate the need for traffic calming on the Scajaquada Expressway. It’s time to tell the NYSDOT that we require the best plan for the roadway, not just “a” plan. We need to stitch up “The Extended Scar” – to mend the park back together. By doing this, we can create a place for the people who live here, instead of simply retaining a thoroughfare for cars speeding through the city.

On Saturday, October 14, a group bike ride will be held on The Scajaquada Expressway, as a way to call for slower speeds and safer streets.

“The State Department of Transportation is dead set on their latest ‘take it or leave it’ position regarding the long overdue rightsizing of the Scajaquada,” said grassroots activist Tony Caferro, who also happened to get the Slow Roll Buffalo movement off the ground. “They’ve wasted millions of taxpayers dollars to basically ignore our concerns. Streets are for people and as Buffalo grows, we need to look at more sustainable way to move people around. Robert Moses’ carving up of our city was a huge mistake and has been proven to be ineffective long term. We hope that by staging multiple rides of the Scajaquada throughout the remaining months of 2017, Governor Cuomo – who has been supportive of Buffalo’s rebirth – will step in, put a stop to NYSDOT’s madness, and restore Olmsted’s vision by pushing for a sustainable transportation system for people – not just traffic.”

To learn more about the ride, visit this Facebook event page. Stay tuned for additional rides in 2017.

Ride the Scajaquada & Wake Up NYDOT

Saturday, October 14, 2017

12 PM

Scajaquada Expressway – Meeting at Parkside and Meadow

  • bettybarcode

    Wow, no anti-cyclist venom? No confident predictions or carmageddon? Y’all are slacking off.

    • Ian

      this article was posted 30 minutes ago. Give it time, they’ll show up 😉