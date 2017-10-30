On Saturday, November 4, volunteers will be participating in a tree planting in the University District. Altogether there will be 70 new trees planted throughout the district. The planting effort has been underway since 2014. During that time, 1150 trees have been planted, helping to beautify neighborhoods, while offering residents protection from the sun and the rain. Trees also help to increase real estate values. They clean the air as well. There are so many important reasons to replace the diseased, dead or simply missing trees that line our streets and avenues.
Help plant the seeds of change in your community!
The community is welcome to help with this latest planting effort, led by University Heights Tool Library and Re-Tree WNY. Participants will be meeting at 9am at 995 Kensington Avenue.
Sign up for the event @ thetoollibrary.org/retree.
ReTree the District Fall 2017 Planting
Saturday, November 4, 2017
9 AM – 1 PM
995 Kensington Avenue