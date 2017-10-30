ReTree the District Fall 2017 Planting

Strawberry Runners is the project of songwriter, Emi Night. The band will be on tour from NYC in support of their debut EP. “Two years in the making, In the Garden, In the Night was recorded on a snowy mountain in Evergreen, CO, mixed by Doug Boehm in LA, and will be available from Salinas Records October 20, 2017. The album presents five of the band’s core songs. The tracks are so catchy, so energetic and relaxed in turn, that on first listen you might almost miss the narrative being told, where love and pain bloom side by side: one story begins with a carefree dip in the river, parts with the sudden news of the death of a friend’s grown children, and fiercely, softly, and sincerely affirms that “search your whole life long, there ain’t nothing strong as a Kentucky woman.” All of the EP’s material is drawn from Emi’s childhood and adolescence and has been well-tested live.

The richness of her music is in Emi’s tender and easy integration of the varied styles she’s called home: most of the songs are short enough, with a humble faith in brevity; melody compels every word with the mystery and familiarity of a hymn, stays in your ear like pop, and flares up with punk-rock verve; poignant scenes are conjured with the respect, compassion, sensitivity, and generosity of great singer-songwriters like Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Stuart Murdoch, or Jenny Lewis. These are the kind of songs that ring true no matter how close or far they hew to the incidents that inspired them; they are pictures painted from a life too often troubled by violence and fear but also graced with an inheritance of compassion, determination, and — best of all for us — music.” -Riot Act Media