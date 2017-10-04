Restoration Watch – The Twin Buffalo Liberties

It’s great to see the city’s iconic monuments getting a little TLC. After The City announced that it would be dedicating nearly $647,000 to restore the McKinley Monument at Niagara Square (work that is nearing completion), the Liberty statues atop the Liberty Towers building are now being restored by Main Place Liberty Group, the owner and caretaker of the structure.
About the Liberty statues by Steel:
The twin Buffalo Liberties were crafted by self-taught artist, Leo Lentelli, in 1925. They stand 30 feet tall and are perched over 300 feet above the sidewalk. They basically served as advertisements and image-makers for the former Liberty Bank. Liberty Bank was originally called the German American Bank but its name was changed to the Liberty Bank after WWI to remove any connection to that war’s main enemy. The Liberties face east and west to signify Buffalo’s strategic place as a major commercial link in America’s geography. When the bank merged with another institution in the 1980s, its distinctive name disappeared. Soon after that, the bank moved its offices to Fountain Square and the Liberties became odd skyline relics.
Photo: Glenn Murray