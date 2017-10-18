RESOURCE:ART – Collaborative Projects of Installations and Invasions

There’s an innovative approach to showcasing contemporary art in Buffalo through the collaboration of three established Buffalo gallerists who have banned together to bring art exhibits to private homes, unique public spaces, and site specific projects throughout Western NY and beyond. Resource:Art (R:A) is a joint effort between Anna Kaplan (Anna Kaplan Contemporary, formerly BT&C Gallery), Elisabeth Samuels (Indigo Art) and Emily Tucker (Benjaman Contemporary). The three combined are a curatorial force with an impressive list of artist relationships.

Their projects feature, but are not limited to, painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media works. Resource:Art “considers every project as a unique collaboration between the artist and the site, navigating aesthetic, formal, and functional concerns.” They work with private clients as well as engaging the public. They describe their mission as one “to inject fine art into the visual landscape by facilitating compelling art installations that express the value, vision and culture of each individual client”.

Resource:Art has successfully integrated their collaborative visioning a variety of commissioned projects about town. The 250 Delaware Avenue building (Delaware North) partnered with R:A for some site specific pieces installed in Patina 250 & Jake’s Café. Artists include Julian Montague, Ani Hoover, Jozef Bajus, as well as a wall drawing by Fotini Galanes and a 100 foot plaster installation by Sarah Fonzi.

This past May, R:A coordinated a joint exhibition and mural project – a collaboration with Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), The Foundry and PUSH Buffalo. The project, titled “Community” centered around the photography of celebrated artist Milton Rogovin (1909-2011) and included an exhibition of his vintage prints at BCAT. Max Collins then appropriated Rogovin’s imagery and installed two wheatpaste murals – one at The Foundry and the other on the West Side of Buffalo on a fence in a community space owned by PUSH Buffalo.

One of Resoure:Art’s most recent curatorial innovations is their “Art Invasion House Party” series. Anna Kaplan describes this is “…as an ongoing series of private contemporary art exhibitions in compelling residential settings”. In short, they come in to the selected home, clear out the host’s artwork throughout the first floor and re-hang with a carefully curated installation specific to the spaces within the house. The selected art pieces are mainly produced by WNY-based artists and most are available for acquisition. The Art Invasion consists of the R:A curated art display followed by a fun cocktail party, inclusive of a guest list provided by the host and avid followers of R:A.

The hope is to breakdown the misconception that contemporary art can only be viewed on the pristine white walls of a gallery space. It can be difficult for people in a traditional home to imagine living amongst non-traditional art. This exhibition series opens up the possibilities for the host and guests to see how art can transform a room… some even leave with a piece in their arms.

Resource:Art is busy at work on their next projects, which include a collaboration with Hotel Henry’s evolving Art Program and an exhibition at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT).

The Corridors Gallery at Hotel Henry, A Resource:Art Project opens to the public this Thursday, October 10, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. The opening is the third and final Art Walk of the year and features an impressive list of artists such as Jack Drummer, Pam Glick (both of whom have had recent shows at White Columns in NYC), as well as Kathleen Sherin, Roberly Bell, Amanda Besl and so many more.

Their next project opens on November 3rd at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) titled, Beyond the Wall: A Closer Look at the Work of John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed. The exhibit will present the work of the four artists involved in The Freedom Wall, an extensive mural at Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street in Buffalo, NY, Commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative in partnership with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority earlier this year. Beyond the Wall opens on Friday, November 3rd with a public reception from 6pm to 9pm, as part of Allentown’s First Friday Gallery Walk. You may want to consider getting an advance ticket to R:A’s second annual “All Wrapped Up” happening Monday, December 4th at Benjaman Gallery. The ticketed event is a unique way for every collector, from first-time to seasoned, to add a new piece of fine art to their collection. The $250 ticket admits two individuals to the event and entitles the holder to one curated ready-to-hang artwork valued between $300 and $600.

Artworks are acquired through a fun lottery-style game with swapping opportunities. The event is not just about placing work in private collections, but about giving artists a holiday bonus of sorts, as each artist participating is paid for their work. It’s a fun, festive event that you’ll want to get a ticket for in advance.

Note: there are only 40 spots available and if you reserve your space before November 1st you’ll receive a second raffle ticket for another piece of art valued at $1,000. Here is a link for more info and to purchase tickets: allwrappedup.brownpapertickets.com.

Anna, Elizabeth and Emily maintain their individual galleries, visions and aesthetics, while enjoying the opportunity to work together on special synergetic projects through Resource:Art. Kaplan states, “I love having colleagues (something I don’t have with Anna Kaplan Contemporary solo projects).”These three dedicated gallerists have moved beyond the boundaries of the competitive contemporary art world to prove that through collaborations, their individual entities can endure and unite to create a strong collaborative presence that is becoming wildly admired throughout the area.