Record Store Day plans vinyl release for Black Friday event

In 2017, organizers of Record Store Day are planning an album release event that coincides with Black Friday. That means that it’s a great time to cross off some vinyl selections on your wish list.

If you want to see the list of dedicated vinyl releases that are available on Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, click here. A few of the artists/albums that look most promising include: Lee “Scratch” Perry & The Full Experience (Disco Devil), Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock’s Music From Outer Space ), Muddy Waters (The Best of Muddy Waters), Sun Ra (Exotica), and Danny Elfman and the Knights of the Oingo Boingo (The Forbidden Zone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Don’t forget, if you’re shopping in the city, be sure to hit up Black Dots Buffalo and Revolver Records, Inc.

“The indie record stores are the backbone of the recorded music culture. It’s where we go to network, browse around, and find new songs to love. The stores whose owners and staff live for music have spread the word about exciting new things faster and with more essence than either radio or the press. Any artist that doesn’t support the wonderful ma and pa record stores across America is contributing to our own extinction.” – Joan Jett

