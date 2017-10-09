Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Queen City TuK TuK

There’s a new tuk-tuk zipping around town. It’s Buffalo’s second commercial tuk-tuk, the first being the roaming command center for Tuk Tea. This new vehicle is in the business of travel tourism, by offering rides to anyone looking to hitch a lift around town. According to co-owners Joshua Bornhoeft and Joseph Dietzel, “Queen City Tuk Tuk can be found around the various districts of Buffalo, providing tours through the city. We just worked the Ellicotville Fall Festival and it went very well. We have the ability to travel with the vehicle trailered, but we will predominantly be within the city operating in the spring summer and fall.”

It’s hard not to crack a smile upon seeing this contraption riding around town, sporting the infamous Buffalo Zubaz color patterns. It’s certainly a sporty looking electric powered ride, and one that attracts a lot of attention as it passes by.

Considering the size of the vehicle, it’s pretty darn spacious. Plus, the seats are heated, which signals that it can be used on colder days in fall and early spring. That means that there will be plenty of tuk tuk to go around, and around. Hopefully this is just the start of a fleet of tuk tuks that will one day take this city by storm!

Queen City Tuk Tuk launched a month ago, to rave reviews from satisfied customers. To get in touch with the company, try calling 716-531-4919. Also visit the Facebook page, or this website.

Photos: Queen City TuK TuK

