Project 308 Gallery and Team Razor Wire fire up New Mural at The Fish Place

On Saturday, October 28, a celebration will be held in North Tonawanda, for a new mural that has been painted on the side of The Fish Place. This latest mural effort is thanks to Project 308 Gallery, which headed up the initiative. The gallery called upon artists Nicholas Miller and Christopher Kameck at Team Razor Wire to create the piece. The two have been making a collective name for themselves since 2015, when they first worked together on their first installation in the Old First Ward. Since that time, Miller and Kameck have created a number of other high profile murals throughout the city. BRO recently featured Team Razor Wire in this article.
“Miller’s style is based in hard-edged geometric abstraction, focusing on the dynamic balance of line and color that culls inspiration from streamlined minimalist graphics found throughout popular culture. Kameck’s practice is photographic and assemblage-based — focusing on scenes from the everyday with a specific post-industrial twist.” – Natalie Brown @ Project 308 Gallery
Come join Project 308 Gallery, Team Razor Wire, and the following sponsors and supporters at the celebration.
Alderwoman Donna Braun, Almond, Eric Brown, Judy Brown, Law Office of Luke Brown, LLC, Natalie Brown, Nick Brown, Paul Brown, Jessica Fields, Jeff Giammaresi, Chasen Hawk, J Phrank Collective, Tod Kniazuk, Steven Lichterfeld, Kurt Mang, Jenna Meyer, Oliver Street Merchants Association, and Austen Tylec.
The free event will feature music, refreshments, activities for kids, and a chance to meet the artists and the crew that made the mural possible.
Celebrate the completion of the mural on The Fish Place
Saturday, October 28, 2017
3pm – 5:30pm
The Fish Place (on the Oliver Street side) | 141 Robinson Street | North Tonawanda, NY
Activities will be held in the parking lot behind The Fish Place