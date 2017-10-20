70 degree temperatures forecasted again for this weekend! If you’re scrambling to set aside time for both family and friends, and your kids are between the ages of sitting up and age of logic, you might want to join us for an outside at Tifft Nature Preserve for Pop Up Playdate Café, 10 am to Noon.

The Backyard Atelier curates and provide an open air play space with assorted Loose Parts items, designed to provide kids with endless options for messing about and playing as they wish, in an environment suited to their desire for exploration.

If you register by midnight at www.popupplaydatecafe.com, you can pre-order delicious weekend treats from Butter Block, Tipico Coffee, and Ashker’s Juice Bar. Butter Block’s October options include (without waiting in any lines to get yours): Roasted Pumpkin Seed Croissant, Apple Pecan Fritter, Apple Danish, or a Pain au Chocolat. Tipico Coffee offers hot brew with either cream or coconut milk, and Ashker’s never disappoints with a fresh juice, breakfast wrap, or yogurt parfait.

Call your friends and schedule a morning with family, out in the great outdoors with time to decompress and take in the final warm days of autumn. Bring your picnic blanket and extras. Check out past Playdate Café pics at www.facebook.com/ popupplaydatecafe.

The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play.

Pop Up Playdate Café

Saturday, October 21, 10am – 12p

Tifft Nature Preserve

First Class Playdates and Pastries

www.thebackyardatelier. com