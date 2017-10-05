It’s been a sad week at Buffalo Rising with the passing of Fausto. That four-legged bundle of energy was so much a part of the Buffalo Rising family, I once suggested he should have his own byline. The last time I saw him was at a summer meeting with “Queenseyes” (Newell Nussbaumer, co-founder and editor of Buffalo Rising). Because a former resident had a dog that was a noted escape artist, we have a soundly dog-safe, escape-proof backyard that can do double-duty as a dog park. I told Queenseyes that Fausto could come along and have the run of the backyard while we were talking. But I’ll never forget how, despite having a new space to explore with trees and butterflies – and squirrels – Fautso seemed more interested in the meeting. In a way, it was like he was a person, wanting to get in on the action.

While Queenseyes and I (and Fausto) were meeting, he asked me about the rabbit-fenced garden plot I was in the process of taking apart. We had a tenant who was the gardener moving out, so we wouldn’t need the garden plot. But it had a clump of milkweed in the corner. Surely we weren’t going to pull out the milkweed? After all, Buffalo Rising has ramped up its environmental coverage this year, and is especially concerned about the loss of pollinators. Milkweed provides food and even habitat for pollinators, so having more of it around is a good thing. So although we hadn’t crossed that bridge yet, I assured Queenseyes we would keep it. And we did.

All summer, that milkweed patch – not much more than a clump, really – proved to be a source of endless fascination. Would it attract (and feed) monarch butterflies? It did. Would there be any monarch caterpillars? None that I found. Yet the milkweed became like a city-within-a-city, providing habitat and food for all kinds of small creatures. Butterfly visitors just passing through and long-term tenants such as aphids (of course), beetles, flies, bees, spiders, and snails all found refuge there. I’m not sure how they all even found this small, isolated clump – perhaps they use MySpace to share locations so no humans see it. It was an unusual summer for me in that I didn’t get to visit Times Beach Nature Preserve, where there is a great milkweed patch close to a trail allowing for observation and picture taking. But I had a postage-stamp sized nature preserve close to home. The yard could double not just as a dog park, but also as a nature park.

But with winter approaching, this week I said goodbye to the milkweed. The drooping, dying stems and leaves are now composting. I harvested the seed pods, and was astonished to get two small potsful from a relatively small patch. Our milkweed, because it is already established, will grow back year after year, so I gave the pods to a friend, Steve Olson. Steve has a sustainable landscaping business, Grazing Buffalo, that is all about growing the right things the right way, and native species, and pollinators. So our small patch of milkweed will not only grow back next year, but may also create other patches, providing food and habitat for the creatures necessary to keep our world working. Creatures that, like the milkweed, are also beautiful and endlessly fascinating.

Nature teaches us that while all things come to an end, nothing is ever fully lost. And renewal will come, if we’ll wait for it.