Playful Signage is the right message at Oishei Children’s Hospital

There is no doubt, a trip to the hospital can be scary, especially when the sick individual is a child. To add to the sense of foreboding, hospitals tend to be sterile and antiseptic. It’s one thing to not be feeling well… it’s another to not be feeling well while surrounded by an unfamiliar setting, with strange faces, and nothing to take one’s mind off the business at hand. Obviously someone was thinking about all of this when they decided to incorporate colorful oversized toy blocks (and a ball) into the new playful signage at the soon-to-open Oishei Children’s Hospital.

At the top of the stack of blocks blocks is the Oishei Children’s Hospital logo (the blue circle). The logo represents a parent and child, with arms coming together to form a heart.

After years of being located on Bryant Street in the Elmwood Village, this is a welcome move for the hospital. The Bryant location looked dated, and no longer provided the modern day conveniences that families come to expect from a hospital of this nature. A move to the Medical Campus was completely logical, especially with the combined resources that it will share with nearby facilities.

The Bryant Street location lost its luster years ago. This new hospital is a welcome addition to the city’s medical community. It’s nice to see a playful, vibrant and welcoming addition to this facility in the form of the eye-catching signs. The gesture will surely be appreciated by countless families that will be visiting the hospital in years to come. The hospital is set to open on November 10.