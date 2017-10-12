Pilgrim – St. Luke’s & El Nuevo Camino, the all-inclusive church that offers St. Francis Professional Animal Grooming & Training, and also features a monthly immigrant/refugee run pop up taqueria (with 100% of the money going to the families), is getting into the spirit of the fall season with a set of October “Souper Thursdays”.
Anyone hankering for some delicious homemade soup, whipped up in the church’s professional kitchen, can stop by to pick up made from scratch soups for $5 a pint and $10 a quart.
Best of all, it’s quick and easy, as it’s a drive thru order and delivery system that runs from 4pm to 6:30pm at 335 Richmond Avenue. Just roll up, and roll out with your choice of a number of different soup selections. Eat the soup hot at home in your own kitchen, or freeze them for a winter’s day. The choice is yours.
Pilgrim – St. Luke’s & El Nuevo Camino “Souper Thursdays”
4pm to 6:30pm | Every Thursday in October
335 Richmond Avenue | Corner of West Utica Street | Buffalo, New York 14222
Find Pilgrim – St. Luke’s & El Nuevo Camino by clicking here.