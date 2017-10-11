For those looking to do something a bit out of the ordinary this Halloween, The Bird’s Nest has got just the right thing. Come join dancers, acrobats, and aerial artists as they take to the skies on the flying trapeze, and leap and tumble as they perform mesmerizing tricks at their circus-friendly home.
Showcased this evening will be dancers, partner acrobats, and aerial artists on the lyra, silks, corde lisse, and trapeze.
The event is called Phantasmagoria, and includes a performance of Tricks and Treats which is a surreal trip among the living and the dead, the natural and the supernatural, the darkness and the light. Come be with a menagerie of creatures on this ultra spooky evening. There’s even an audience costume contest, so be prepared to dress up for the action.
Phantasmagoria: Tricks and Treats | Bird Nest’s New “Halloween” Circus Show
October 27, 2017
8pm – 10pm
The Bird’s Nest 64 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo 14210
$5 Kids 12 and under, $10 adults
Prizes | Light Snacks Provided