Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Phantasmagoria: Tricks and Treats | Bird Nest’s New “Halloween” Circus Show

0 Comments

For those looking to do something a bit out of the ordinary this Halloween, The Bird’s Nest has got just the right thing. Come join dancers, acrobats, and aerial artists as they take to the skies on the flying trapeze, and leap and tumble as they perform mesmerizing tricks at their circus-friendly home. 

Showcased this evening will be dancers, partner acrobats, and aerial artists on the lyra, silks, corde lisse, and trapeze.

The event is called Phantasmagoria, and includes a performance of Tricks and Treats which is a surreal trip among the living and the dead, the natural and the supernatural, the darkness and the light. Come be with a menagerie of creatures on this ultra spooky evening. There’s even an audience costume contest, so be prepared to dress up for the action. 

Phantasmagoria: Tricks and Treats | Bird Nest’s New “Halloween” Circus Show

October 27, 2017

8pm – 10pm

The Bird’s Nest 64 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo 14210

$5 Kids 12 and under, $10 adults

Prizes | Light Snacks Provided

See Facebook page

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments