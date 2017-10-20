Pat Martino Returns to Buffalo 

It wasn’t that long ago that the jazz great c performed in Buffalo for the first time in 30 years. That first time back, he asked me “Is the Pine Grill still around?” The reference was to the old jazz house from a bygone era in Buffalo, where the Philadelphia native had one of his first professional gigs right here in the City of Good Neighbors.
This marks the 3rd year Pat and his trio make a stop here, and it has become a homecoming of sorts for drummer and Buffalo native Carmen Intorre (more on Carmen in a previous BR story). Also in the group, from nearby Rochester, N.Y., is Pat Bianchi on the organ.
This trio has been performing throughout the world, packing houses from Tokyo, to San Francisco, from Europe to South America. They make their next stop here this Sunday October 22 for two shows at Shea’s Smith Theatre.
Tickets are available at Shea’s Box Office and ticketmaster.com. Do not miss this opportunity to catch a jazz legend in an intimate setting, in beautiful downtown Buffalo.