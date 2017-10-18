Parkside Artisan Market Returns

The Parkside Artisan Market is heading back to North Buffalo. This is the third time that the artisan market has gotten underway, proving that this neighborhood placemaking endeavor is a big success. For years, The Parkside Community Association, along with the Parkside community, has been looking for ways to create a more neighborly, family friendly environment at the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Russell Street.

The artisan market features a wide array of businesses and exhibitors, that come together to showcase their wares in an outdoor market environment. Visitors to the monthly event come across an assortment of goods, including art, jewelry, pottery, home décor accessories, candles, food, and beverages. Best of all the market is free, open to everyone, and provides the perfect backdrop to bring neighbors and visitors together to enjoy a few Sunday afternoons throughout the year.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the first market series and are excited to be doing it again this weekend. We are making sure to include quality artists that live within walking distance of the area as well as a rotation of others from across Western New York. The Artisan Market is proving that together we can continue to make Parkside a vibrant place for everyone,” says Amber Small, Executive Director of the PCA. “We are working to strengthen our pedestrian hub and collaborate with arts and local businesses to transform the way people utilize this space.”

So far, this place making endeavor has proved to be a great success. It helps to leverage all of the neighborhood assets, from The Zoo to the Martin House. What was once mostly a busy thoroughfare for cars is now transitioning into a HUB that seconds as a “vibrant micro district”. Organizers plan on elevating these experiential events in 2018, which is great news for the neighborhood.

Parkside Artisan Market Event Dates and Times:

Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Parkside Avenue and Russell Street

The Parkside Artisan Market is free to the public. Further details about the event and vendor qualifications can be found at this link: parksidebuffalo.org/Parkside_Artisan_Market