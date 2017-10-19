One Day Left to Bundle Up Buffalo

This coming weekend, the weather will be in the 70s. But don’t let that fool you – winter weather will be here soon enough, thankfully. Why thankfully? Personally, I love winter as much as the other seasons. I’ve always said, if you have the right clothing, winter is awesome. Over the years I have figured out how to layer, what the best materials are, what makes a warm boot, that scarves are a key accessory, and a good hat goes a long way. I’ve had plenty of time to figure all of this stuff out, because I grew up here. But what about the refugees?

Can you imagine coming from Myanmar (Burma), where there are two seasons? Yup, dry and wet. Now these Burmese refugees are here in Buffalo, and contributing so much to our city. Come winter, many of the Burmese settlers will be seeing snow for the first time. That means that they are going to need warm clothing. On Saturday, October 21 from 9 am to 12 pm, Jericho Road Community Health Center will be holding its annual winter outerwear distribution event at Our Lady of Hope (18 Greenwood Place, Buffalo, NY 14213).

That means that the community is asked to please collect and deliver gently used winter clothing and gear to the organization, so that it can ensure that the refugee community (Jericho Road’s refugee client base) is ready for cold weather.

How Can I Help?

1. Spread the word about Bundle Up Buffalo by telling your friends, family, co-workers, and faith community. Learn more about the drive at www.jrchc.org/help/ events.

2. Collect the following new or gently used winter items: coats, boots, scarves, gloves, mittens, hats, and blankets. (For coats and boots, all child and smaller adult sizes are most in demand.) Donations can be dropped off at the Loretto Ministry Center (301 14th St, Buffalo) on Friday, October 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (the clothing drive started this week – if you’ve got some extra jackets and sweaters sitting around… hurry and drop them off before 5pm on Friday).

3. Sign up to volunteer on Friday, October 20 for set-up and organizing and/or Saturday, October 21 for distribution. Register to volunteer at www.jrchc.org/help/ volunteer/ bundle-up-buffalo-130.

Questions? Call or email Mary Schaefer at 716-348-3000 ext.405 or mary.schaefer@jrchc.org.

See Facebook for more info.