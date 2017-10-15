Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Oktoberfest 2017 at Thin Man Brewery

0 Comments

Although it’s a balmy 70+ degrees outside, it’s still great weather for an Oktoberfest. Thin Man Brewery has picked a righteous day for this fall fest. Not only is it warm out, the Buffalo Bills have a bye week. Throw in a street festival environment, and craft brews, and it’s the perfect storm for a party. The all-day festival starts at 11am, and goes to 6pm.

“To keep this festival as authentic as possible, we will have an enormous tent to cover all attendees and will be supplying signature Thin Man Brewery glass steins as vessels for all to enjoy our beer.” – Thin Man

The event will also feature traditional Oktoberfest food, stein hoisting, and authentic German music by The Ausländers. This section of Elmwood has been closed down to traffic, which means that there will be plenty of room to party. 

Oktoberfest 2017 at Thin Man Brewery

Sunday, October 15, 2017

11am to 6pm

Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY

General Admission: $15 day-of

Includes signature Thin Man Brewery Oktoberfest Stein and your first pour.

VIP: $60 day-of

All access upstairs pass. Includes unlimited food and beer throughout the day along with signature Thin Man Oktoberfest Stein.

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments