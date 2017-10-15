Although it’s a balmy 70+ degrees outside, it’s still great weather for an Oktoberfest. Thin Man Brewery has picked a righteous day for this fall fest. Not only is it warm out, the Buffalo Bills have a bye week. Throw in a street festival environment, and craft brews, and it’s the perfect storm for a party. The all-day festival starts at 11am, and goes to 6pm.
“To keep this festival as authentic as possible, we will have an enormous tent to cover all attendees and will be supplying signature Thin Man Brewery glass steins as vessels for all to enjoy our beer.” – Thin Man
The event will also feature traditional Oktoberfest food, stein hoisting, and authentic German music by The Ausländers. This section of Elmwood has been closed down to traffic, which means that there will be plenty of room to party.
Oktoberfest 2017 at Thin Man Brewery
Sunday, October 15, 2017
11am to 6pm
Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY
General Admission: $15 day-of
Includes signature Thin Man Brewery Oktoberfest Stein and your first pour.
VIP: $60 day-of
All access upstairs pass. Includes unlimited food and beer throughout the day along with signature Thin Man Oktoberfest Stein.